CM Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the third Ahmedabad International Book Festival 2026 at Sabarmati Riverfront. The nine-day literary event features more publishers and honors the legacy of freedom fighter Teja Singh Samundri for public awareness.

Ahmedabad International Book Festival 2026 Inaugurated

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday inaugurated the Ahmedabad International Book Festival 2026 at the Sabarmati Riverfront Event Centre in Ahmedabad. The nine-day festival, which began on October 24, will continue until November 1. The event is being organised by the National Book Trust (NBT) in association with the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. This is the third edition of the festival since the city’s book fair became an international event in 2024.

Festival Growth and Literary Highlights

Speaking to ANI, NBT Chairman Milind Marathe spoke about the growing response to the festival, saying that the number of publishers and stalls had nearly doubled compared to last year. “We are organising this book festival with the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation for the third time. You may recall that this year, nearly twice as many publishers and stalls have come here compared to last year…” he said.

Focus on Historical Figures

Marathe also spoke about the festival’s effort to bring lesser-known historical figures to public attention. This year, the event is drawing attention to Teja Singh Samundri, a freedom fighter and social reformer from Punjab. “At this book festival, we have also brought attention to the life of Teja Singh Samundri, a great martyr from India and Punjab and a social reformer, about whom there is relatively little awareness among the general public…” he added. “This is a wonderful opportunity for the citizens of Ahmedabad and Gujarat to access books on all kinds of subjects under one roof…” Marathe further said.

Event Attractions and Closing Date

The festival will feature three main attractions: the Authors’ Corner, the Cultural Stage and the Children’s Pavilion. These sections will offer visitors opportunities to interact with literary works, attend cultural performances and take part in activities designed for children. The festival will remain open to visitors until November 1. (ANI)

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