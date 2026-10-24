Ranabaali has reportedly grossed ₹65 crore worldwide in its first week. With Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna winning audience attention, the film is eyeing the ₹100 crore milestone following its Hindi release.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, two of Indian cinema’s most popular and celebrated actors, have consistently won audiences over with their screen presence, versatility and ability to bring memorable characters to life. With Ranabaali, the duo has once again brought their star power to the big screen, with their on-screen pairing adding to the excitement surrounding the film. Despite opening to mixed reviews, Ranabaali has recorded a worldwide gross of ₹65 crore in its first week, winning the hearts of audiences and marching towards the ₹100 crore milestone.

Released on 16 October, Ranabaali has continued its theatrical run amid conversations around its critical reception and box-office performance. The film’s Day 1 collection set the stage for its opening, while audience interest and word-of-mouth have contributed to its subsequent momentum. With a worldwide gross of ₹65 crore in its first week, the film is reportedly turning profitable in multiple regions, further adding to the positive developments surrounding its box-office journey.

Expanding its reach, Ranabaali released in Hindi on 23 October, taking the film to a wider audience. Fans have been showering the film with love, with the performances of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna and the excitement around seeing them together contributing to the buzz. The Hindi release offers the film an opportunity to build on its existing momentum as it continues its theatrical run.

The film’s box-office performance has also sparked conversations online, with audiences pushing back against negative reviews from early US reviewers. The contrast between the initial critical reception and the enthusiasm the film is receiving from moviegoers has fuelled discussions around audience sentiment and star power, highlighting how audience response can shape a film’s theatrical journey.