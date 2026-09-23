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Is Nani's fate about to change?

The movie is set for a grand worldwide release on September 24. Bookings are already on fire, with thousands of tickets selling every hour on BookMyShow. What's crazy is that the pre-release event and trailer are not even out yet! The songs 'Aaya Share' and 'Yeshanagula' are already chartbusters. Nani is proving he can do more than just soft roles. If 'The Paradise' hits the expected ₹300 crore mark, it could be a game-changer for him, finally putting him in the Tier-1 league of heroes. Fans are super hopeful!