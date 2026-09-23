The Paradise Review: Nani’s Action Avatar Impresses? First Reactions Are Out
Natural Star Nani and director Srikanth Odela's big-ticket action film, 'The Paradise', is all set for release. The movie just cleared its censor formalities, and the buzz around it is getting bigger by the day.
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The Paradise Censor Talk
This is Nani's big-budget pan-India film with Kayadu Lohar as the heroine. Director Srikanth Odela and Nani's last film, 'Dasara', was a massive blockbuster and Nani's highest-grosser. So, expectations for 'The Paradise' are sky-high. The Censor Board has given it an 'A' certificate for its raw action and violence. The film's runtime is 2 hours and 49 minutes, but reports say the gripping screenplay will keep you hooked.
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Coming to the story..
The story is set in 1984 around the Paradise area in Secunderabad. It follows the Savari community, a nomadic tribe that faces oppression and has no legal identity. Nani plays Jadal Jamana, aka Dhagad, a young man from this community. He stands up to the powerful duo of Shikhanja Malik (Mohan Babu) and Vikram Malik (Raghav Juyal). The film is about his fight for his people's rights, his relationship with his mother Sammakka (Sonali Kulkarni), and his love story with Subbu (Kayadu Lohar).
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Censor Board Shock..
The Censor Board gave the film an 'A' certificate after suggesting some changes due to intense violence and gore. Despite its long runtime of 2 hours and 49 minutes, the inside talk is that the drama is super engaging. Nani has completely shed his 'classy' image for this raw and rustic role. His character and the action scenes are said to be the film's biggest highlights. Anirudh's background score reportedly takes every action scene to the next level.
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Performance of actors - Technical strength
Word is that Nani's performance will give you goosebumps. He is almost unrecognisable with his dreadlocks and rough look. Mohan Babu, playing 'Shikanja Malik', brings his signature style and powerful dialogue delivery to the screen. Anirudh's music, Sai CH's camera work, and Avinash Kolla's art direction have perfectly recreated the 1980s vibe. Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni, and even Sampoornesh Babu in a new role as 'Biryani' have delivered solid performances.
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Is Nani's fate about to change?
The movie is set for a grand worldwide release on September 24. Bookings are already on fire, with thousands of tickets selling every hour on BookMyShow. What's crazy is that the pre-release event and trailer are not even out yet! The songs 'Aaya Share' and 'Yeshanagula' are already chartbusters. Nani is proving he can do more than just soft roles. If 'The Paradise' hits the expected ₹300 crore mark, it could be a game-changer for him, finally putting him in the Tier-1 league of heroes. Fans are super hopeful!
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