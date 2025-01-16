Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8: Jacqueline's journey ends in Vijay Sethupathi's show with THIS salary

Let's find out how much Jacquline earned after being eliminated in the mid-week eviction of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8.

Richa Barua
First Published Jan 16, 2025, 1:32 PM IST

Jacquline Eliminated

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 is concluding this week. Six contestants - Muthukumaran, Vishal, Ryan, Jacquline, Sowndarya, and Pavithra - advanced to the finale week. This season's money box has been sent with various twists. Usually, contestants take the money box when a large sum is offered. But this time, a task is assigned for it.

Bigg Boss Jacquline

Contestants are playing the money box task with fear as failure leads to elimination. Muthukumaran won the first task for 50,000. Ryan won the 2 lakh task. Pavithra won the next 2 lakh task. Vishal won the subsequent 5 lakh task. Following this, an 8 lakh task was set, and Jacquline participated.

Jacquline's Salary

Jacquline was given a deadline of 35 seconds to retrieve the money box. Unfortunately, she took 37 seconds, leading to her elimination. After 101 days as a strong contender, her elimination due to the money box task shocked everyone. The contestants were tearful over her eviction.

Bigg Boss Jacquline's Earnings

Despite failing to grab the 8 lakh money box, Jacquline received a hefty sum as salary. She earned Rs. 25,000 per day, totaling Rs. 25,25,000 for her 101-day stay. However, missing the finale has disappointed her fans.

