Bigg Boss Tamil 9: Wild Card Contestants Paid Lakhs – Full Details Here
Let's take a look at the salaries of Prajin, Sandra, Divya, and Amit, who have entered as wild card contestants in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9.
Bigg Boss Tamil Wild Card Contestants Salary
Bigg Boss Tamil 9, on air for a month, started with 20 contestants. After four eliminations, four wild card entries were introduced to spice up the game, and they've really shaken things up.
Wild Card Contestants
For the first time in Bigg Boss Tamil 9, a couple, Prajin and Sandra, entered as wild card contestants. They are famous TV actors and have twin daughters. TV actors Divya Ganesh and Amit Bhargav also entered the house. Divya left her Sun TV serial 'Annam' to join Bigg Boss.
Wild Card Contestants Salary
Contestants on Bigg Boss gain fame and a hefty salary. This season had many newcomers with lower pay. However, the wild card entries are reportedly getting paid more. Among them, Sandra is said to have the lowest salary, while the others are earning a good amount.
Salary Details
Sandra is reportedly paid ₹15,000 per day. Next, Divya Ganesh gets ₹20,000 per day. Similarly, Amit Bhargav also earns a daily salary of ₹20,000. Prajin is the highest-paid wild card contestant, earning ₹25,000 per day. He is currently the highest-paid contestant in the house this season.