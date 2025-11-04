The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 saw a surprising twist as Neelam Giri and Farrhana Bhatt ended their long-standing rivalry. The duo not only buried the hatchet but also praised Tanya Mittal’s smart and strategic gameplay inside the house.

Bigg Boss 19 continues to keep viewers hooked with its mix of drama, strategy, and emotional conflicts. Hosted by Salman Khan, the reality show has brought together a dynamic set of contestants from diverse backgrounds, each trying to outsmart the other. With unexpected alliances, intense rivalries, and weekly twists, the season promises nonstop entertainment and high-voltage drama

Bigg Boss 19 Latest: Neelam Giri, Farrhana Bhatt End Rivalry

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 19, the contestants were blown away when two bitter rivals decided to bury the hatchet, Neelam Giri and Farrhana Bhatt. The two were known to go at each other with all guns blazing, and during one of the episodes from the latest series, they were seen having a frank talk where they decided to move forward.

The change came during one of those casual group chats when both of them agreed that their unending fights were impinging on their daily journeys inside the house. In dramatic fashion that took everyone by surprise, Neelam put out his arm and, to everyone's wonder, Farrhana responded to it in one of the season's most unplanned reconciliations.

As the strategic move by Tanya Mittal, who interestingly brought them together without any particular act of condemnation from them, both admitted that Tanya's calm yet calculated approach of handling tasks and her subtle touch on nominations had changed the dynamics of the game.

Neelam says, “Tanya is really smart in her game like she doesn't spend time with unnecessary drama but then with time became really relevant.” Farrhana said that Tanya's gameplay was “intelligent and balanced,” placing her in a much stronger position in that contest.

Soon, this odd compliment had flown across the online space as netizens were busy praising how Tanya managed to steer the game in her favor without confronting her enemies head-on.

Netizens' Reactions

After the episode finished, the fans of Bigg Boss took it to the kitchen of social media sites to oil debate and discuss ending that bond, which was fairly new between Neelam and Farrhana. Skeptical opinions about the continuation of the truce jostled with voices of praise for maturity shown by both contestants.

Hashtags like #NeelamGiri, #FarrhanaBhatt, and #TanyaMittal began trending on X (formerly Twitter). Many a viewer commented that finally, Tanya's diplomatic style was getting the recognition it deserved and that she could now be called the "silent strategist" of Bigg Boss 19.

Game Dynamics Change Again

With that act of on-the-spot team-forming by Neelam and Farrhana, and Tanya coming into play, the nexus within the house has been disturbed. From this moment onward, their pact may stir up trouble for the rest of those who tried to play by group politics.