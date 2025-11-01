Bigg Boss 19: News is coming in about another popular contestant being eliminated from 'Bigg Boss 19'. The twist is that he has reportedly been taken to a secret room. The official announcement of this news is still awaited.

'Bigg Boss 19' makers are giving many surprises to their audience. In the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Basheer Ali and Nehal Chudasama were eliminated during the double eviction process. This week, another contestant is set to leave the house. According to the latest update, Captain Pranit More has been eliminated from Salman Khan's show. This news quite saddens fans, as Pranit had made a special place in their hearts.

Who got eliminated from 'Bigg Boss 19'?

'Bigg Boss Tak', known for sharing updates about Bigg Boss ahead of time, has reported on its X handle that the new house captain, Pranit More, has been eliminated from the show. The X post shared by the handle read, 'Breaking! Pranit More has been evicted from the Bigg Boss 19 house. However, he has been taken to a secret room.' If this happens, it will be the most significant, heartbreaking moment for all of Pranit More's fans. However, the official announcement of Pranit More's eviction has not been made yet.

What will be special in 'Bigg Boss 19'?

Speaking of 'Bigg Boss 19', except for Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, and Mridul Tiwari, all the housemates were nominated for eviction this week. So far, Farhana Bhatt has become the biggest villain of the house. She has had arguments with almost all the contestants on the show. 'Bigg Boss 19' premiered on August 24.

Many popular celebs have participated this season, including Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Kunika Sadanand, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, Shehbaz Badesha, Malti Chahar, and Neelam Giri. You can watch this show on Jio Hotstar and Colors channel.