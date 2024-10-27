Bigg Boss star Sangeetha Sringeri poses boldly with a snake [WATCH]

Bigg Boss fame Sangeetha Sringeri poses with a python, asking 'What are you staring at?'

article_image1
Author
Roshni Tamta
First Published Oct 27, 2024, 4:51 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 27, 2024, 4:51 PM IST

Sangeetha Sringeri, a popular contestant from Bigg Boss Season 10, remains a fan favorite even after the conclusion of her season.

article_image2

Sangeetha remains active on social media, connecting with fans through photos and meetups. Sangeetha's recent photos with large pythons have gone viral, showcasing her fearless nature.

article_image3

Sangeetha visited Planet Earth Aquarium and Pet Park in Mysore, spending time with animals and posing with pythons.

article_image4

Fans praised Sangeetha's courage and fearless look, calling her 'Lioness' and 'Lady Tiger'. The actress looked fearless and bold. 

Salman Khan announces DaBangg Reloaded tour amidst Lawrence Bishnoi threats

Rakesh Tikait advises Salman Khan to apologise to Bishnoi community, says: 'Pata nahi kab..'

Did You Know Shraddha Kapoor was initially cast for a cameo in Stree?

Celebrating 48 years of Amitabh Bachchan’s 'Muqaddar Ka Sikandar': Explore 7 fascinating movie facts

Vidya Balan reveals a 'Mystery girl' in Kartik Aaryan's life while shooting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi government intensifies healthcare preparations, aims for 10 lakh OPDs and 10,000 IPDs

"Words not enough": Tamil superstar Vijay's TVK holds first conference, draws massive crowd

Hyderabad SHOCKER! Drunk man ignites fire at petrol pump after 'dare' (WATCH)

What happens if you eat rice more than once a day?

What happens if you eat rice more than once a day?

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

