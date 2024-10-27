Bigg Boss star Sangeetha Sringeri poses boldly with a snake [WATCH]

Bigg Boss fame Sangeetha Sringeri poses with a python, asking 'What are you staring at?'

Sangeetha Sringeri, a popular contestant from Bigg Boss Season 10, remains a fan favorite even after the conclusion of her season.

Sangeetha remains active on social media, connecting with fans through photos and meetups. Sangeetha's recent photos with large pythons have gone viral, showcasing her fearless nature.

Sangeetha visited Planet Earth Aquarium and Pet Park in Mysore, spending time with animals and posing with pythons.

Fans praised Sangeetha's courage and fearless look, calling her 'Lioness' and 'Lady Tiger'. The actress looked fearless and bold.

