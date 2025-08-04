- Home
Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7: Top Controversies That Shook the House in Past Seasons
Explore the most talked-about controversies in Bigg Boss Malayalam history — from Rajith Kumar’s chilli paste incident to Akhil Marar’s insensitive remark, Robin’s assault, and dramatic showdowns involving Gabri, Jasmin, Firoz Khan, and more.
Rajith Kumar's Chilli Paste Revenge
During Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2, Rajith Kumar sparked outrage after he applied chilli paste to fellow contestant Reshma Rajan's eyes during a task. The act, which was unprovoked and caused her considerable pain, led to immediate medical intervention. Citing a serious breach of conduct and endangerment of another participant, the show’s producers expelled Rajith from the house. The incident drew widespread criticism from viewers and rights activists, highlighting concerns about aggression and safety within reality TV environments.
After his eviction, Rajith’s supporters gathered at the Kochi airport in large numbers, violating COVID-19 protocols. This led to a police case against him and several fans for flouting pandemic restrictions.
Akhil Marar's comments on Tribal Man Madhu
During Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5, Akhil Marar stirred outrage with an insensitive remark referencing Madhu, a tribal man who was lynched in Attappady over alleged theft. While arguing with fellow contestant Sagar, Akhil sarcastically asked if he was "Madhu stealing rice," implying a connection to the tragic incident. The comment was widely condemned by viewers and human rights advocates. Host Mohanlal addressed the issue on air, offering an apology to Madhu's family and warning Akhil about the seriousness of his words. Akhil later issued a public apology following the backlash.
Aniyan Midhun's Indian Army 'Love Story'
Another controversy in Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 involved contestant Aniyan Midhun, who claimed he had once been in a relationship with a female soldier supposedly named Sana from the Indian Army. The emotional story initially gained attention but soon faced backlash when viewers and fact-checkers questioned its authenticity. As criticism mounted on social media for allegedly using a fabricated story for sympathy, Aniyan eventually admitted to Mohanlal that the narrative was not true and issued a public apology, acknowledging his mistake. The incident sparked debates about ethics and truthfulness in reality television.
Gabri and Jasmine's 'Affair'
In Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6, the close bond between Gabri and Jasmin Jaffar sparked major discussion. Their emotional connection was seen by many as excessive and performative, with some accusing them of using the relationship for attention. Things took a serious turn when Jasmin, who had entered the house as an engaged woman, revealed that her engagement to a man named Afzal had ended. After the show aired, Afzal publicly accused her of betrayal and confirmed the breakup. Meanwhile, another contestant, Jaanmoni, accused Gabri of inappropriate behavior, including asking her to wash his underwear. The combination of emotional manipulation, blurred boundaries, and discomfort raised serious concerns about both Gabri’s conduct and the pressure such relationships can create inside and outside the show.
Robin Radhakrishnan's Violent Assault
During Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4, Robin Radhakrishnan was removed from the show following a physical altercation with fellow contestant Riyas. The incident occurred during a task when Robin, after taking a bottle linked to the challenge, locked himself in the bathroom. When Riyas confronted him about it, Robin unexpectedly struck him in the face. The sudden act shocked both housemates and viewers. Bigg Boss initially moved Robin to a separate room before officially disqualifying him for violating the show's rules against physical violence. Robin later admitted his mistake and asked for a second chance, but the decision to expel him stood.
Firoz and Sajna Khan's Expulsion
In Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3, real-life couple Firoz Khan and Sajna Khan were expelled from the show for repeatedly violating house rules. Known for their confrontational behavior, the duo was often at the center of heated arguments and were accused of making personal and inappropriate comments toward other contestants. Despite receiving several warnings, they continued to break rules, including discussing outside matters, which is strictly prohibited in the Bigg Boss house. Their actions eventually prompted host Mohanlal to step in directly and announce their removal. While they were considered strong players, their repeated disregard for the rules led to their disqualification, marking one of the season’s most dramatic exits.
Chappal Hurled at Manikuttan
In Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3, contestant Ramzan Muhammed faced strong backlash after he threw a chappal at fellow housemate Manikuttan during the ‘Nattukoottam’ task. The act was widely condemned by viewers and drew immediate criticism from host Mohanlal, who called it completely unacceptable. Mohanlal questioned Ramzan's behavior by asking how he would have reacted if someone else, like Sai, had done the same to him. He also pointed out that Ramzan had failed to offer a proper apology, which further intensified the criticism. The incident became one of the most talked-about moments of the season.
Sabumon's Fight with Hima
In Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 1, tensions flared between eventual winner Sabumon and fellow contestant Hima Shankar. After her re-entry into the house, Hima began claiming that she shared a special bond with Sabu, which he strongly disagreed with. The situation escalated when Hima repeatedly brought up the topic, leading to heated arguments. Sabu, visibly irritated, reacted strongly, and their exchanges soon turned confrontational. Host Mohanlal had to step in, cautioning Sabu about his behavior and urging both to maintain respect. The conflict became one of the early season's most controversial moments.