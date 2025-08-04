Image Credit : our own

During Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2, Rajith Kumar sparked outrage after he applied chilli paste to fellow contestant Reshma Rajan's eyes during a task. The act, which was unprovoked and caused her considerable pain, led to immediate medical intervention. Citing a serious breach of conduct and endangerment of another participant, the show’s producers expelled Rajith from the house. The incident drew widespread criticism from viewers and rights activists, highlighting concerns about aggression and safety within reality TV environments.

After his eviction, Rajith’s supporters gathered at the Kochi airport in large numbers, violating COVID-19 protocols. This led to a police case against him and several fans for flouting pandemic restrictions.