Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 returns with Mohanlal bringing a bold new approach, promising stricter rules and unpredictable twists. From a custom-built house to the introduction of 'Panipura' tasks.

Mohanlal returns for the seventh consecutive year as a host for Bigg Boss Malayalam with a more assertive avatar, even warning contestants against being "over-cute," melodramatic, and cliché in their games. He bluntly stated he could hardly bear "crybabies," "angry youth," or the "drama troupes" in the house. The promo of the season, full of cinematic Easter eggs with the tagline "7-nte Pani" ("The Wrath of 7"), reflects tough gameplay and greater stakes.

What's new in Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7:

A House Like Never Before

For the first time in Malayalam Bigg Boss history, Season 7 has a custom-built house built exclusively for the show located at the EVP Film City, Chennai. In Indo-Contemporary Fusion of Art, the set is bigger than any Tamil editions in the past and offers very chic geometric motifs, lush gardens, and communal spaces.

Panipura: The New Gaming Zone

In the new twist of this season of Bigg Boss, Panipura, the "room of tasks," has been built as a kind of strategic holding area for contestants' personal baggage and luxury items. They need to earn access to it by way of tasks-to that extent the first retrieval of their belongings becomes a high-stakes challenge right from day one.

Introduction Task and First "Pani"

Only the winners of the introduction task Aryan Kathuria, Binny Noobin, Shanavas were given full luggage, whereas other contestants were handed odd items and will have to compete to get their belongings back; instantaneously increasing the competitive tension of the season.

Celebrity-Commoner Mix & Diverse Contestants

The mix of celebrities and common folk-make Bigg Boss Season 7 one of a kind, comprising social media influencers, anchors, actors and very common people. Appani Sarath, Renu Sudhi, Sarika, the lesbian couple Adhila & Noora, are among prominent names to amplify the mix of perspectives and personalities in the house.

Mohanlal in a New Avatar & Thematic Logo

Mohanlal will appear in a never-seen-before traditional kurta and mundu look for the premiere, providing a certain pizazz to the first minutes of the show. Moreover, the new official logo, which was unveiled on May 21, 2025, features bright colors and jewel-like designs surrounding the number "7," embodying the essence of the season.

Live Streaming & Broadcast Schedule

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 will be broadcast live on Asianet and streamed live on JioHotstar and OTTplay Premium, with 24X7 live viewing along with daily and weekend episodes.

Season 7 of Bigg Boss Malayalam marks a new beginning with a tailor-made house, Mohanlal's tougher delivery, strategic components like Panipura, and a conflicting assortment of contestants. With daring tasks devised, vibrant visual design, and an open warning against the use of cliches, this may turn out to be the grittiest and most unpredictable season till now.