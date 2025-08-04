Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7: Revisiting the Winners of the Last Six Seasons
As Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 begins, take a look back at the winners of the past six seasons, stars who stood out with their grit, charm, and unforgettable journeys inside the house.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Jinto
Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 featured a dynamic mix of original entrants, including actors, social media influencers, athletes, and commoners. The season saw popular faces like actress and anchor Ansiba Hassan, celebrity trainer and former Mister Kerala Jinto Bodycraft, TV stars Yamuna Rani and Rishi S Kumar, and social media creators Jasmin Jaffer and Sijo John enter the house. Notable personalities such as actress Sreethu Krishnan, LGBTQ+ activist and makeup artist Jaanmoni Das, and comedian-singer Ratheesh Kumar added to the show's diversity. Film and TV stars like Sreerekha Rajagopal, Apsara Rathnakaran, Gabri Jose, Saranya Anand, and Suresh Menon brought star power, while adventurers and commoners like Resmin Bai and Nishana N offered grounded perspectives.
After weeks of intense tasks, emotional moments, and unpredictable twists, it was Jinto Bodycraft who emerged as the winner of Season 7, winning hearts with his resilience, charisma, and sportsman spirit.
Akhil Marar
Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 brought together a vibrant and diverse set of contestants. The lineup included popular faces from television and cinema such as Reneesha Rahiman, Rinosh George, Sagar Surya, Shiju Abdul Rasheed, Sruthi Lakshmi, and Anjuz Rosh, as well as model and pageant winner Cerena Ann Johnson, and fashion entrepreneur Sobha Viswanath. The season also featured social media influencers like Akhil Marar, who was known for directing Oru Thathvika Avalokanam, and 'Viber Good Devu' aka Sreedevi Menon. Among the unique entries were transgender journalist Nadira Mehrin, South Africa-born actress Aiswarya Suresh, and commoner Gopika Gopi, a courier agency employee. Wildcard entrants included director Omar Lulu, actress Anu Joseph, and influencer Hanan Hameed.
After weeks of drama, tasks, and emotional rollercoasters, it was Akhil Marar who won the title, impressing viewers with his strong opinions, unapologetic nature, and commanding presence inside the Bigg Boss house.
Dilsha Prasannan
Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 4 featured a compelling mix of contestants from diverse walks of life, with 17 original entrants and a few wildcard additions who spiced up the game. The season began with television actor Naveen Arakkal, model and actress Janaki Sudheer, and popular actress Lakshmi Priya making their way into the house. Joining them were Robin Radhakrishnan, a doctor and social media personality, and several other familiar names like Dhanya Mary Varghese, Ronson Vincent, and Suchitra. The lineup also included magician Aswin Vijay, fitness trainer Jasmine M. Moosa, comedian Akhil Kutty, and American-born Aparna Mulberry, who won hearts with her fluent Malayalam and cultural connection. Other notable participants were photographer Daisy David, actor-comedian Sooraj Thelakkad, musician Blesslee, and TV actress-dancer Dilsha Prasannan. Wildcard entries such as mimicry artist Manikandan Thonnakkal, social media influencer Riyas Salim, and anchor-chef Vinay Madhav added further layers to the dynamic in the house.
After a season packed with drama, emotion, and intense competition, Dilsha Prasannan emerged as the winner, making history as the first woman to win Bigg Boss Malayalam. Her charm, determination, and steady gameplay earned her the title and widespread admiration.
Manikuttan
Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 brought together a rich blend of personalities from diverse backgrounds, creating an engaging and dramatic season. The original lineup included research scholar and public speaker Adoney T John, popular TV actor Anoop Krishnan, and senior dubbing artist and activist Bhagyalakshmi. Psychologist and fashion stylist Dimpal Bhal stood out with her unique style and poise, while radio and TV presenter Firoz Khan Abdul Azeez added a lively presence. The house also featured singer and violinist Lekshmi Jayan, national arm-wrestling champion Majiziya Bhanu, and film actor Manikuttan.
With strong personalities, emotional confrontations, and memorable performances, the season was a rollercoaster from start to finish. Ultimately, it was Manikuttan's composed nature, integrity, and consistent gameplay that earned him the Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 title.
No Winner After Show Cancelled
Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2 began with high expectations and a diverse group of contestants who brought a mix of entertainment, emotion, and drama to the house. The original lineup included veteran film actress Rajini Chandy, popular TV personalities like Alina Padikkal and Arya Badai, and entertainers such as film actor Saju Navodaya and comedian Thesni Khan. TV actors like Veena Nair, Manju Pathrose, and Pradeep Chandran added star value, while social activist Rajith Kumar quickly became one of the season’s most talked-about figures. The house also featured internet sensations like Fukru (Krishna Jeev) and Pareekutty Perumbavoor, models such as Reshma Rajan, Alasandra Johnson, and Sujo Mathew, along with singer Somadas Haridasan and director Suresh Krishnan.
Wildcard entrants including social activists Daya Ashwathy and Jazla Madasseri, RJ Sooraj V V, model Pavan Gino Thomas, and musical sisters Abhirami and Amrutha Suresh brought fresh energy into the house mid-season. However, just as the season was gaining momentum, the COVID-19 pandemic forced an abrupt halt to production. Due to the escalating COVID-19 crisis and nationwide lockdown, Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2 was officially cancelled, and no winner was declared—marking it as a unique and unfinished chapter in the show’s history.
Sabumon
Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 1 marked the grand debut of the popular reality show in Kerala, featuring a vibrant mix of celebrities from various walks of life. The original group of housemates included prominent film and TV personalities such as actress Shweta Menon, actors Deepan Murali and Srinish Aravind, and social activist Diya Sana. The house also saw dynamic entries from singer-actor Aristo Suresh, businessman Manoj K. Verma, and TV anchor Pearle Maaney, who quickly became a fan favorite. Other notable participants included film actors Anoop Chandran and Aditi Rai, internet celebrity Basheer Bashi, model David John, and actresses Archana Suseelan and Ranjini Haridas.
Wildcard entries brought additional drama and energy into the house, with model Shiyas Kareem and actress Anjali Ameer joining mid-season. Over the course of several weeks, the show witnessed intense rivalries, emotional bonds, and memorable moments that captivated viewers across Kerala.
In the end, it was Sabumon Abdusamad—known for his sharp wit, straightforward attitude, and emotional depth—who won the title, becoming the first-ever winner of Bigg Boss Malayalam. His grounded personality and resilience helped him connect with the audience and secure a historic victory.