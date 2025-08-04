Image Credit : our own

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2 began with high expectations and a diverse group of contestants who brought a mix of entertainment, emotion, and drama to the house. The original lineup included veteran film actress Rajini Chandy, popular TV personalities like Alina Padikkal and Arya Badai, and entertainers such as film actor Saju Navodaya and comedian Thesni Khan. TV actors like Veena Nair, Manju Pathrose, and Pradeep Chandran added star value, while social activist Rajith Kumar quickly became one of the season’s most talked-about figures. The house also featured internet sensations like Fukru (Krishna Jeev) and Pareekutty Perumbavoor, models such as Reshma Rajan, Alasandra Johnson, and Sujo Mathew, along with singer Somadas Haridasan and director Suresh Krishnan.

Wildcard entrants including social activists Daya Ashwathy and Jazla Madasseri, RJ Sooraj V V, model Pavan Gino Thomas, and musical sisters Abhirami and Amrutha Suresh brought fresh energy into the house mid-season. However, just as the season was gaining momentum, the COVID-19 pandemic forced an abrupt halt to production. Due to the escalating COVID-19 crisis and nationwide lockdown, Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2 was officially cancelled, and no winner was declared—marking it as a unique and unfinished chapter in the show’s history.