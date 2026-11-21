Singer Sonu Nigam gave passengers an unforgettable surprise aboard a Raipur-Mumbai flight, turning their journey into a musical experience with his popular songs. Videos of his impromptu performance have gone viral.

Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam recently turned an ordinary flight journey into a memorable musical experience for passengers travelling from Raipur to Mumbai. The singer, who was returning to Mumbai after attending an event in Raipur, surprised fellow passengers by treating them to a live musical performance.

The incident took place aboard an IndiGo flight on November 20. When passengers spotted the celebrated singer, they requested him to sing some of his popular tracks. Sonu happily obliged, making the journey special for everyone on board.

Sonu Nigam Sings 'Bijuriya', 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' On Flight

According to videos circulating on social media, Sonu entertained passengers with several of his hit songs, including 'Bijuriya', 'Har Ghadi Badal Rahi Hai Zindagi' and 'Kal Ho Naa Ho'.

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Passengers were visibly excited to hear the singer perform live from such close quarters. Several travellers recorded the special moment on their mobile phones, while some also clicked selfies with him. Even the flight's crew members appeared to enjoy the musical surprise.

A video shared by social media user Kamlesh Jain has been widely circulated online, with users calling the experience an unexpected concert in the sky.

Why Was Sonu Nigam Travelling From Raipur To Mumbai?

Sonu Nigam had travelled to Raipur on November 19 to perform at AIIMS Raipur's Oriana Fest, a cultural festival organised at the institute. Following his performance at the event, the singer boarded an IndiGo flight to Mumbai on November 20.

The journey turned into an unforgettable experience when passengers got the opportunity to listen to his popular songs live.

Sonu Nigam is among India's most celebrated playback singers, known for songs such as 'Sandese Aate Hain', 'Suraj Hua Maddham', 'Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin', 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' and 'Main Agar Kahoon'. He was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2022 for his contribution to music.