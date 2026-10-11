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Who Is Varun Muniraju? Meet Bigg Boss Kannada Star Spandana Somanna’s College Sweethearts
Actress Spandana Somanna recently opened up about her six-year relationship with her fiance Varun Muniraju. The couple started dating during the COVID lockdown.
Spandana Somanna Reveals Her Six Year Long Distance Love Story With Varun Muniraju
Spandana Somanna finally cleared all the suspense around her marriage. The actress recently introduced her fiance Varun Muniraju on social media. She revealed that they will tie the knot soon after dating for six long years. She posted romantic pictures with Varun and wrote a heartfelt note about their beautiful journey.
Spandana Somanna and Varun Muniraju
The actress shared a brand new video to talk about her early dating days. She knows her fans are super curious about her love life. So, she is dropping small hints through multiple videos instead of revealing the whole story at once.
Spandana Somanna and Varun Muniraju
Spandana and Varun actually went to the same college. They never spoke back then. They finally connected during the Covid lockdown and fell in love. Spandana mentioned she was not famous at that time. She was just giving auditions and looking for TV serials.
Spandana Somanna and Varun Muniraju
Varun completed his MS degree in London. He even landed a job but the Covid pandemic ruined his travel plans. He faced a lot of confusion about staying in London, moving to another country, or returning to India. Their love story survived all these hurdles over the last six years.
Spandana Somanna and Varun Muniraju
Spandana expressed her frustration about the long distance. She stays in India while he lives abroad. The huge time zone difference makes communication very hard. She feels extremely sad when she cannot share her happy or sad moments with him instantly.
Spandana Somanna and Varun Muniraju
The actress proudly calls Varun her biggest support system. He stood right by her side when she was struggling with daily auditions. However, the physical distance between them still makes her feel very upset sometimes.
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