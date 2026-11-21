Nick Cannon has been hospitalized due to his ongoing battle with lupus, sharing a photo from his bed while asking fans for prayers. The star, diagnosed in 2012, is currently undergoing tests amidst his busy professional schedule.

Nick Cannon Hospitalized Amid Lupus Battle Requests Prayers From Fans

Actor and rapper Nick Cannon has revealed that he has been hospitalised amid his ongoing battle with lupus, seeking prayers and support from fans, according to Billboard. Cannon shared the update through an Instagram post featuring a photograph of himself lying in a hospital bed, wearing a protective mask and undergoing medical tests. He accompanied the post with Donny Hathaway's song 'A Song for You'. Using the hashtag "#LupusWarrior", Cannon wrote, "This can definitely take a lot out of you. Pray for me y'all!"

The 46-year-old also shared a video on his Instagram Story, seemingly showing him preparing to undergo a CT scan. In the clip, a medical professional could be heard asking him, "Have you had a CT before?" Cannon was diagnosed with lupus, an autoimmune disease, in 2012. According to the Mayo Clinic, lupus is a condition in which the body's immune system attacks its own tissues and organs. The condition can cause inflammation affecting several parts of the body, including the joints, skin, kidneys, blood cells, brain, heart and lungs, Billboard reported.

Meanwhile, Cannon has continued to remain involved in multiple professional commitments. The 'Wild 'n Out' creator has been travelling for his 'Wild 'n Out Live: The Next Generation' tour, which is scheduled to continue on Saturday (November 21) at Houston's Toyota Centre. However, it remains unclear whether he will appear at the upcoming show following his hospitalisation. In September, Cannon announced that he would give audiences a closer look at his family life through an upcoming Netflix docuseries, scheduled to premiere this winter. Speaking about the project, Cannon said, "People have been fascinated with my lifestyle for quite some time, so instead of letting them make up stuff, I'm gonna give you everything,” according to Billboard. The television personality, who is a father of 12, is expected to offer an inside look at his family life through the series.