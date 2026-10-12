Charan left the house during the first week's mid-week elimination alongside Chaitra Rai. He made a comeback in the second week through an audience poll, while Chaitra missed the chance. Fans expected him to play a strong game after his re-entry. Charan disappointed everyone by staying silent and lagging in tasks. He failed to generate any solid content. Host Nagarjuna warned him during the weekend episodes, but he showed no improvement. The makers finally eliminated him along with Apoorva in the fifth week.