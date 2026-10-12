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Bigg Boss Telugu 10: How Much Remuneration Did Charan Get Before Being Eliminated
Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Charan faced elimination in the fifth week of Bigg Boss Telugu 10. Fans are now calculating his total earnings from the reality show. Let us look at his final remuneration
Charan gets eliminated for the second time
Bigg Boss Telugu 10 completed five weeks of drama, twists, and turns. Makers introduced different plans to engage the audience and boost the show's low hype. Seven wild card entries happened in total, with two entering earlier and five joining in the fifth week. The first two wild cards already faced elimination. Charan also packed his bags again. He previously left in the first week and now exited during the fifth week's double elimination.
Charan fails to give any solid content
Charan left the house during the first week's mid-week elimination alongside Chaitra Rai. He made a comeback in the second week through an audience poll, while Chaitra missed the chance. Fans expected him to play a strong game after his re-entry. Charan disappointed everyone by staying silent and lagging in tasks. He failed to generate any solid content. Host Nagarjuna warned him during the weekend episodes, but he showed no improvement. The makers finally eliminated him along with Apoorva in the fifth week.
Charan takes home this much for four weeks
Charan spent exactly four weeks inside the Bigg Boss house, excluding his one-week break. Fans are curious about his total paycheck. Charan entered the reality show under the commoner category through the Agnipariksha round. The management reportedly pays commoners between Rs 70,000 and Rs 1 lakh per week. Charan will take home around Rs 3 lakhs as his total remuneration for his four-week journey based on this calculation.
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