Guns N Roses Express Gratitude to Fans After Memorable Guwahati Debut

Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 21 (ANI): Legendary American rock band Guns N' Roses expressed gratitude to fans in Guwahati after performing in the city for the first time, describing the concert as a memorable debut and thanking the audience for their enthusiastic response. They shared a message following their performance in Guwahati, acknowledging the support they received from fans and recalling the three-hour-long concert. "Guwahati! You were incredible. We rocked with you for over 3 hours, a debut to remember," Guns N' Roses wrote in a post on X, while sharing glimpses from the show.

Known for their energetic performances and popular rock anthems, Guns N' Roses have built a global following over several decades. Their music continues to resonate with generations of listeners, with their live performances drawing audiences across countries. Before their concert in Guwahati, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed the band to the state through a post on social media, expressing excitement over its arrival.

The band also announced its Guwahati debut through its official Instagram account, sharing a message inviting fans to be part of the historic occasion. "Tonight, for the first time ever, we play Guwahati! Let’s hear you, Gunners!" the band wrote. The promotional poster accompanying the announcement features the band's iconic logo against a vibrant red-orange backdrop. The artwork depicts an illustrated peacock perched atop a weathered skull, surrounded by water ripples and traditional architectural motifs.

The Guwahati concert marks the second Indian stop on Guns N’ Roses' current international tour leg, following its performance in Bengaluru on November 14. The Bengaluru concert marked the band's return to the city after 14 years. The touring lineup features some of the band's most prominent members, including frontman Axl Rose, guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan, alongside Dizzy Reed, Richard Fortus and Isaac Carpenter. Following their first-ever performance in Assam, the rock legends will continue their international tour with scheduled performances in Jakarta, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand through mid-December.

Guns N’ Roses, known for iconic rock anthems such as 'Sweet Child O' Mine', 'November Rain', 'Welcome to the Jungle' and 'Paradise City', enjoys a massive global fan following. The band's Guwahati debut adds another significant destination to its Indian tour, bringing one of the world's most recognised rock acts to Assam and offering local fans an opportunity to experience the group's music live. (ANI)