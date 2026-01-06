Bigg Boss 19 celebrations continue as Ashnoor Kaur reunites with winner Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Awez Darbar and Malti Chahar, sharing joyful airport moments before flying to Dubai for a sponsor-hosted success party together.

Bigg Boss 19 may have wrapped up last month with Gaurav Khanna lifting the winner’s trophy, but the celebrations are far from over. After a grand success bash in Mumbai, several contestants are now flying to Dubai for another lavish party, hosted by one of the show’s sponsors. The post-season bonding and fun clearly continue strong.

Ashnoor Kaur Reunites With Her ‘Positive Gang’

On Tuesday morning, Ashnoor Kaur delighted fans by sharing a cheerful airport selfie as she reunited with her close friends from the show. The picture featured Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Awez Darbar, and Malti Chahar. Also seen in the frame were Gaurav’s wife Akanksha Chamola, Ashnoor’s mother Avneet Kaur, and Pranit’s brother Prayag More.

Captioning the photo, Ashnoor wrote, “Half of our Positive gang. Major missing Abhishek Bajaj, Nagma Mirajkar, Mridul Tiwari.” The post quickly caught attention, with fans loving the warmth and camaraderie shared among the contestants even after the show ended.

Airport Fun and a Comfortable Flight

Ashnoor also gave her followers a sneak peek into their travel routine. In one of her Instagram stories, she was seen enjoying a foot massage with Pranit More while waiting to board the flight. Another post showed her relaxing in business class, ready to catch up on sleep. “See you soon, Dubai,” she wrote, clearly excited for the trip.

Paparazzi videos from the Mumbai airport also captured Gaurav Khanna, Awez Darbar, and Pranit More arriving early in the morning, adding to the buzz around the Dubai celebration.

Ashnoor on Her Bigg Boss Journey

In a recent interview with Fariddon Shahryar, Ashnoor opened up about her Bigg Boss 19 experience. She revealed that after leaving the house, she realised many of her important moments were edited out. According to her, she took strong stands and fought for issues that mattered, but those scenes didn’t make it to the final episodes—leading to a perception that she wasn’t contributing enough.