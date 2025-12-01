- Home
- Entertainment
- Bigg Boss 19: THIS Contestant Could Be Evicted in Mid-Week; See Top 5 of the Season
Bigg Boss 19: THIS Contestant Could Be Evicted in Mid-Week; See Top 5 of the Season
Salman Khan’s controversial show Bigg Boss 19 is grabbing attention as the finale approaches. Only five contestants will make it to the end, with a mid-week eviction adding extra suspense for fans.
Bigg Boss 19 Update
The finale of Salman Khan’s controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 19, is just days away. Currently, six contestants remain in the house, creating chaos and drama. Fans are eagerly waiting as the latest updates and twists related to the show continue to emerge.
Bigg Boss 19 Update
According to the latest reports, the Bigg Boss 19 finale will feature five contestants, while six members are currently in the house. The remaining contestants are Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, Amal Malik, Tanya Mittal, Gaurav Khanna, and Malti Chahar.
Bigg Boss 19 Update
According to media reports, as every year, the Bigg Boss 19 finale will feature the top five contestants. Currently, six members remain in the house. Sources reveal that one contestant is likely to be evicted in a mid-week elimination, setting the stage for the final showdown.
Bigg Boss 19 Update
Another twist has hit the Bigg Boss 19 house, with a mid-week eviction expected before the finale. All contestants except Gaurav Khanna are nominated. Voting lines will remain open until Tuesday morning, and the eviction will be revealed in Wednesday’s episode. Reports suggest Malti Chahar or Tanya Mittal are most at risk.
Bigg Boss 19 Update
The makers of Bigg Boss 19 have released a new promo for the finale. Host Salman Khan revealed that the grand finale will air on December 7, starting at 9 PM on Jio Hotstar and 10:30 PM on Colors TV.
Bigg Boss 19 Update
Salman Khan introduced 16 contestants on the premiere of Bigg Boss 19 on August 24, 2025. For the first two weeks, no one was eliminated. During the third week’s double eviction, contestants Nagma and Natalia were evicted from the house.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.