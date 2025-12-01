- Home
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru recently tied the knot in a private Coimbatore ceremony. Fans are celebrating as the couple, both hugely successful in their careers, begin this exciting new chapter together.
Samantha and Raj Tie the Knot in Private Ceremony
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru made headlines recently as they tied the knot in a private ceremony at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. The wedding took place at the Bhairavi temple, with only close family and friends in attendance. Fans have been sharing their excitement and congratulatory messages across social media.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Net Worth and Lifestyle
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most successful actresses in South Indian cinema and OTT platforms. Her estimated net worth is around ₹101 crore. She reportedly charges between ₹3 to 5 crore per film and also earns from brand endorsements and business ventures.
Her assets reflect a luxurious lifestyle, including a duplex apartment worth approximately ₹7.8 crore and a sea-facing 3 BHK flat in Mumbai valued at around ₹15 crore. She also owns several high-end cars such as the Audi Q7, Porsche Cayman GTS, Land Rover Range Rover, Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG, BMW 7 Series, and Jaguar XF.
Raj Nidimoru’s Net Worth and Career
Raj Nidimoru, part of the acclaimed director-producer duo Raj & DK, has an estimated net worth of ₹83–85 crore (about US $10 million). His wealth comes from his successful career as a director, producer, and screenwriter, with multiple hit films and popular OTT series under his belt.
While public information about his real estate or personal assets is limited, he is known as a high-earning filmmaker with a strong presence in both movies and web series.
Combined Wealth and Industry Standing
Together, Samantha and Raj’s combined net worth is estimated to be around Rs 180-190 crore. Their combined financial strength, along with their successful careers, makes them one of the wealthier and most influential couples in the Indian entertainment industry.
Work Front and Future Projects
Samantha continues to be one of the highest-paid and most versatile actresses in the South, while Raj Nidimoru remains active in filmmaking, producing, and writing for both movies and OTT platforms. Their partnership now combines two strong forces in the industry, both personally and professionally.
