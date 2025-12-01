Image Credit : instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most successful actresses in South Indian cinema and OTT platforms. Her estimated net worth is around ₹101 crore. She reportedly charges between ₹3 to 5 crore per film and also earns from brand endorsements and business ventures.

Her assets reflect a luxurious lifestyle, including a duplex apartment worth approximately ₹7.8 crore and a sea-facing 3 BHK flat in Mumbai valued at around ₹15 crore. She also owns several high-end cars such as the Audi Q7, Porsche Cayman GTS, Land Rover Range Rover, Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG, BMW 7 Series, and Jaguar XF.