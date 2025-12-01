Image Credit : Getty

Sheamus has built one of the most decorated resumes in WWE history, but the Intercontinental Championship remains the missing piece. For years, fans have watched him chase the title, and WWE has a track record of rewarding superstars who are one step away from Grand Slam status. John Cena’s recent achievement is proof of that trend. Sheamus already clashed with Dominik Mysterio in a heated rivalry, and revisiting that feud would make perfect sense. If WWE decides to crown Sheamus, it would not only complete his Grand Slam journey but also cement his legacy as one of the most accomplished wrestlers of all time.