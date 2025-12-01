4 WWE Stars Who Could Dethrone Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship
The Intercontinental Championship has always been one of WWE’s most prestigious titles, and Dominik Mysterio currently holds it with pride. Yet, history shows that no reign lasts forever. Several top superstars are waiting.
Rusev: The Bulgarian Brute’s Redemption Arc
Rusev’s return to WWE this year has been filled with anticipation, but he is still searching for that breakthrough moment. Despite his power and charisma, he has yet to capture gold in his current run on Monday Night RAW. His earlier feud with Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship ended in disappointment, but the seeds were planted for a future clash. WWE often revisits rivalries, and a renewed battle between Rusev and Mysterio could be the perfect storyline. A victory would elevate Rusev’s career to new heights, finally giving him the spotlight he has been chasing for years.
Finn Balor: Judgment Day Tensions Exploding
Finn Balor’s inclusion may surprise some, but the tension within The Judgment Day faction cannot be ignored. Dominik Mysterio and Balor have shared victories, yet cracks have begun to show in their alliance. WWE thrives on betrayal storylines, and a Balor turn against Mysterio could lead to a blockbuster feud. The Intercontinental Championship would serve as the perfect prize in such a rivalry. For Balor, winning the title would mark a significant singles push, finally giving him the spotlight he has been seeking. It could also act as a springboard to propel him back into the main event scene.
AJ Styles: One Last Phenomenal Run
AJ Styles is a global icon in professional wrestling, but retirement looms on the horizon. WWE may want to give The Phenomenal One one last major singles run before he hangs up his boots. Earlier this year, Styles had a feud with Dominik Mysterio that ended abruptly, leaving fans unsatisfied. A rematch could provide closure, and this time, Styles could walk away with the Intercontinental Championship. Such a victory would be a fitting tribute to his legendary career, ensuring that his final chapter is written with gold around his waist.
Sheamus: The Quest for Grand Slam Glory
Sheamus has built one of the most decorated resumes in WWE history, but the Intercontinental Championship remains the missing piece. For years, fans have watched him chase the title, and WWE has a track record of rewarding superstars who are one step away from Grand Slam status. John Cena’s recent achievement is proof of that trend. Sheamus already clashed with Dominik Mysterio in a heated rivalry, and revisiting that feud would make perfect sense. If WWE decides to crown Sheamus, it would not only complete his Grand Slam journey but also cement his legacy as one of the most accomplished wrestlers of all time.
