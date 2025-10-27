- Home
- Entertainment
- Bigg Boss 19: Sidharth Shukla's Fans Slam Shehbaz Badesha, Says 'Most Cheap Tactics He Played' (WATCH)
Bigg Boss 19: Sidharth Shukla's Fans Slam Shehbaz Badesha, Says 'Most Cheap Tactics He Played' (WATCH)
Shehbaz Badesha, who is now on Bigg Boss 19, received criticism for invoking Sidharth Shukla's name after claiming that Shukla's followers will save him from nominations. Netizens slammed him, calling his actions opportunistic.
Sidharth Shukla Fans Slam Shehbaz
Shehnaaz Gill's brother, Shehbaz Badesha, who appears on the reality program Bigg Boss 19, is under fire for using the late Sidharth Shukla's name. In the most recent episode, he stated that Shukla's admirers would support and vote for him if he were nominated, citing his sister, Shehnaaz, and the late star's close relationship.
Shehbaz Badesha claims Sidharth Shukla's fans would save him from BB19 nominations.
It all started when Shehbaz, who joined as a wildcard contender, avoided being nominated for elimination even once, as highlighted on Weekend Ka Vaar. At the conclusion of the episode, he was heard telling Amaal Mallik, “Main bhi ek baar nominations main aakar dekhna chahta hoon, kya hota hai mere saath. Hain, bethe hai fir Sidharth Shukla ke fans bhi mere saath. Jo winner hai naa iss show ka, uski fan following bethi hai mere saath...”
Many of us loved #SidharthShukla not from BiggBoss but from Balika Vadhu Era!!
How can #ShehbazBadesha claim that fans of Sid will vote for him??
Haadh hain!!! I am surprised he can even use Sid'd name like this!!!
#BiggBoss19pic.twitter.com/yjXvMuJl7U
— sgartworld (@sgartworld) October 25, 2025
Sidharth Shukla Fans Slam Shehbaz
A Social media user responded to Shehbaz's comments, saying, "This is the most cheap tactics he used. He may have adored Sid and created a tattoo of him, but how can he utter such things? "Khud ke fans banao kisi aur ke fans labhi nehi jeetate hai."
Itta overconfidence...ussi ke naam ka kha rha h lgta ye..#sidharthashukla real fans should boycott this ghamandi genda #gendashehbazBadesha. @ishehnaaz_gill ka bhi naam duba rha h. Kbhi shehnaz ne ye ni bola.. i wish yr nomination mein aye ot least vote mile.
— Nikita Jain (@Nikitajain0301) October 26, 2025
Sidharth Shukla Fans Slam Shehbaz
Another said, "What an opportunist!!" On what grounds do you want to receive support from Sidharth fans? Because he was his sister's boyfriend?! Why would you want to use fans of someone who has passed away? You are only exploiting his name for clout!!"
If a clown had a face. Its shehbaz and his family. Sid ke nam pe abhi tak chal rahe he.
— (Being) Salman ki Maisa💙💙 (@shmkta) October 26, 2025
A other person said, "He is not a family member of Sidharth Shukla, still he is using Sidharth's name...." Another remark stated, "If a clown had a face." It's Shehbaz and his family. Sid ka nam pe abhi tak chal rahe hai."
He is using sid fans for his win soo cheap 😡
— Muhammad Hussain (@Muhamma40279401) October 26, 2025
Sidharth Shukla Fans Slam Shehbaz
Another person said, "He's simply wearing a jacket like his. This individual cannot account for even one percent of that season." "Sidharth shukla hota to isko khud jake wahase nikal deta," a different person added.
I am sid’ s fan but ni krna iss irritating ko vote
— Yashika Jain (@Yashikajain2510) October 26, 2025
Sidharth Shukla Fans Slam Shehbaz
Sidharth Shukla, unfortunately, died of a heart attack at the age of 40 in 2021.