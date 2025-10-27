Image Credit : starmaa

Another said, "What an opportunist!!" On what grounds do you want to receive support from Sidharth fans? Because he was his sister's boyfriend?! Why would you want to use fans of someone who has passed away? You are only exploiting his name for clout!!"

If a clown had a face. Its shehbaz and his family. Sid ke nam pe abhi tak chal rahe he. — (Being) Salman ki Maisa💙💙 (@shmkta) October 26, 2025

A other person said, "He is not a family member of Sidharth Shukla, still he is using Sidharth's name...." Another remark stated, "If a clown had a face." It's Shehbaz and his family. Sid ka nam pe abhi tak chal rahe hai."