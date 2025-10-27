In a shocking twist, Bigg Boss 19 witnessed a double elimination as Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama were evicted. Salman Khan announced the results during Weekend Ka Vaar, leaving fans and housemates stunned.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama's journey came to an end as Salman confirmed their elimination from the show. The announcement left the housemates shocked, especially at a time when Baseer was dubbed as one of the strong contenders.

The episode also marked the season's second double elimination.

"I am quite shocked myself. But on the basis of the votes, both of you have received the lowest count and thus both you have to leave the house," Salman said during the Weekend Ka Vaar.

Before leaving, both Baseer and singer Amaal Malik also shared a warm hug before he made an exit.

On the other hand, fans also appeared highly disappointed with the unexpected eliminations as many rushed to social media platforms and voiced their thoughts.

Meanwhile, the show has also been winning hearts outside the house, with housemates forming their own camps.The theme for this year is 'Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar.'

Popular names, including Gaurav Khanna, Kunickaa Sadanand, Ashnoor Kaur, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Malti Chahar, Mridul, Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More, and Shehbaz Badesha, are in the race for the Bigg Boss trophy.

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 19 streams on JioHotstar at 9 p.m., before its TV telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 p.m. (ANI)