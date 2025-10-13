Image Credit : Social Media

In a heartfelt revelation on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19, Salman Khan addressed the long-standing rumours about his supposed fallout with singer Arijit Singh. He clarified that there was never any real enmity between them and admitted that the misunderstanding was entirely on his side. Salman emphasized that they are, in fact, good friends, putting an end to years of speculation.