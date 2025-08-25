Image Credit : Bigg Boss 19

Tanya Mittal Sparks a Heartfelt Conversation

Among the contestants introduced this year is Tanya Mittal, a social media influencer, entrepreneur, motivational speaker, and winner of Miss Asia 2018. During her interaction on stage, Tanya expressed her excitement about being part of the Bigg Boss journey. In a playful chat with Salman, she revealed her fondness for his movie Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo. What followed, however, was an unexpected turn when Tanya asked Salman a deeply personal question: “Kya saccha pyaar hamesha adhura reh jaata hai?” (Does true love always remain incomplete?)

The question caught Salman slightly off guard. With his signature mix of humor and honesty, the actor responded with a witty remark that stunned the audience: “Mujhe saccha pyaar hua hi nahi hai ab tak.” (I have never truly experienced real love yet.)