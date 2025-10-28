Bigg Boss 19: Baseer Ali Speaks Out on Alleged Bias by Salman Khan, Show Makers
After his eviction from Bigg Boss 19, Baseer Ali criticized Salman Khan and the show’s makers, alleging bias and double standards, while reflecting on his 63-day journey and sharing lessons learned from the experience.
Baseer Ali Speaks Out Against Bigg Boss Makers
After his eviction from Bigg Boss 19, Baseer Ali openly criticized the show’s makers and host Salman Khan, alleging bias in how situations were handled in the house. He highlighted that certain comments about him, including remarks on his sexuality by contestant Malti Chahar, went unaddressed, while he faced backlash for comparatively minor incidents.
Alleged Double Standards in the House
Baseer questioned why actions were not taken against Malti Chahar for her on-camera comments, stating, “What was Bigg Boss doing about it? It was said on camera, and the clip came out from the Bigg Boss team. What did Salman Khan sir or the makers do about it?” He added that when he had criticized a contestant by calling them “quality shit,” it became a major controversy, showing the perceived inconsistency in handling conflicts.
Lack of Guidance from Makers
In his interview, Baseer also expressed disappointment over the lack of support from the show’s makers. “Also, there was absolutely no guidance given to me. It is unfair on the part of the makers to discard everything that was negatively said about me,” he said, emphasizing the emotional toll the show had on him.
Reflecting on Eviction and Lessons Learned
Despite the controversies, Baseer shared that his eviction brought him moments of reflection. “I was in disbelief for a fraction of a second. The day I was evicted, when I woke up, the house where I spent 63 days felt different. I took it as a sign from God. I just walked out with a smile,” he stated, showing a mature perspective on his reality show journey.
Walking Out with Nehal Chudasama
Baseer Ali exited the Bigg Boss 19 house during the recent Weekend Ka Vaar along with Nehal Chudasama. His statements post-eviction have sparked discussions among fans about fairness, bias, and the dynamics of reality television.