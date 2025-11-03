Bigg Boss 19: Is Pranit More Unwell? His Team Says, ‘Please Pray For Him'
Following Pranit More's unexpected exit from Bigg Boss 19, his team announced that he is recovering well and asked fans to continue praying for his swift recovery.
Pranit More’s Team Shares Health Update After Shocking Exit
Bigg Boss 19 took an emotional turn as competitor Pranit More abruptly exited the house, leaving fans and housemates stunned. The development rapidly became the week's most talked-about issue, with supporters flooding social media with prayers and concerns for the little contender. Soon after, Pranit More's team published an official health update to address the rumours and allay supporters' concerns. According to the statement, Pranit is improving and is being monitored by doctors.
The team confirms that Pranit is recovering well
Pranit's team sent an update on social media, saying, “Hey guys, just wanted to update you all, Pranit is doing well. We’re in constant touch with the Bigg Boss team and they’re keeping us informed about his recovery. Thank you so much for all the love, support, and prayers you’ve been sending his way. Please continue to pray for his speedy recovery. Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra."
The touching post expressed appreciation and relief, reassuring followers that Pranit is being properly looked after. The team's post was received with an outpouring of supportive remarks and well-wishes from fans who had become accustomed to the contestant's cheerful spirit within the Bigg Boss house.
Salman Khan clarifies there would be no eviction
During the most recent Weekend Ka Vaar program, presenter Salman Khan formally addressed the subject, saying that Pranit More will be departing the show owing to health concerns. He stated that no other participant will be eliminated this week, clearing up any uncertainty about the elimination phase.
Meanwhile, fans are avidly dissecting voting trends online. Many viewers remarked that competitors Kunickaa Sadanand and Neelam Giri looked safe from eviction, fuelling rumours that the producers are plotting another huge shock in future shows.
Fans eagerly await Pranit's return.
Despite the uncertainty, supporters remain optimistic about Pranit More's rehabilitation and potential return to the program once he is fully well. His untimely departure has surely left a void in the house, but the enormous fan support demonstrates that Pranit has made a lasting impression on Bigg Boss 19.