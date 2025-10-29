Bigg Boss 19: Is Salman Khan Paid Rs 150 Crore For This Season? Here's The TRUTH
Bigg Boss 19 producer Rishi Negi responded to reports about Salman Khan's Rs 150 crore fee, calling the superstar "worth every penny" and emotionally attached to the show.
Is Salman Khan Paid Rs 150 Crore For Bigg Boss 19?
The show's producer, Rishi Negi of Banijay Asia and EndemolShine India, has officially addressed the speculation around Salman Khan's purported Rs 150-200 crore salary for Bigg Boss 19.
Is Salman Khan Paid Rs 150 Crore For Bigg Boss 19?
Rumours regarding the superstar's massive pay have circulated throughout the season, and now Negi has answered, calling the host "worth every penny."
Is Salman Khan Paid Rs 150 Crore For Bigg Boss 19?
In an interview with India Today, Negi stated that the contract terms are between Salman and JioHotstar. "This contract is between him and JioHotstar, and I am not privy to it." But, whatever the rumour, he is well worth the money. "As long as he is there on my weekend, I am happy," he stated.
Is Salman Khan Paid Rs 150 Crore For Bigg Boss 19?
Negi also addressed the ongoing allegations that Salman Khan would leave the reality program after each season. He conceded that similar chats have occurred in the past, but underlined Salman's current emotional tie with Bigg Boss.
Is Salman Khan Paid Rs 150 Crore For Bigg Boss 19?
"But I think he now has a strong emotional attachment to this show. And you can see that play out on stage because, you know, the way he gets involved in a dispute or a mudda (problem), as we call it, is because it originates from inside," Negi continued.
Is Salman Khan Paid Rs 150 Crore For Bigg Boss 19?
The producer also stated that despite Salman's occasional reservations, he has always consented to return. "Some seasons, he has been like, 'I can't do any more,' but we have been fortunate that he has always said yes. Much before we go on the floor, we sit with him, chat to him, brief him on the broadcasts that we are doing, and so on," Negi continued.
Is Salman Khan Paid Rs 150 Crore For Bigg Boss 19?
Salman Khan has been the face of Bigg Boss for over a decade, offering star power, genuine conversations, and viral moments to keep viewers interested. His sustained involvement has contributed significantly to the show's long-term success.