Every week, Bigg Boss 19 delivers fresh drama, and in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan evicted Neelam Giri and Abhishek Bajaj. Here’s a look at how much they earned in 11 weeks.
Eviction and Earnings
Sunday’s Weekend Ka Vaar on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19 was full of drama. Neelam Giri and Abhishek Bajaj were evicted after staying in the house for around 80 days, earning a substantial income during their journey on the show.
Abhishek Bajaj’s Controversial Streak
Abhishek Bajaj stirred the Bigg Boss 19 house from the very beginning. He clashed with fellow contestants and even got into scuffles with Basir Ali during various tasks, making him one of the most talked-about participants.
Abhishek Bajaj’s Earnings
Abhishek Bajaj spent around 11 weeks in the Bigg Boss 19 house. Reports indicate he earned between ₹3 to ₹6 lakh per week, bringing his total earnings for the entire stay to approximately ₹30 to ₹65 lakh.
Abhishek Bajaj’s Career
Abhishek Bajaj has appeared in both films and television. He made his film debut with Student of the Year 2 and acted in movies like Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. In addition, he has been part of several popular TV serials, building a versatile acting portfolio.
Neelam Giri’s Bigg Boss Journey
Bhojpuri actress Neelam Giri created a buzz in Bigg Boss 19. Though she began her stay on a slow note, she gradually gained confidence, made a strong impression, and carved out her own distinct identity in the house.
Neelam Giri’s Earnings
Media reports suggest that Neelam Giri earned ₹1 to ₹2 lakh per week during her stay in the Bigg Boss 19 house. Over 11 weeks, her total earnings are estimated to be between ₹10 to ₹25 lakh.
Neelam Giri’s Career
Neelam Giri is a popular Bhojpuri actress with several films to her credit. She made her television debut with Bigg Boss 19, marking her entry into the national entertainment spotlight.