The latest twist in Bigg Boss 19 has fans buzzing as contestants Ashnoor Kaur and Abhishek Bajaj face accusations of faking their friendship on the show. However, co-contestant Nishant Malkani has stepped in to defend them.

The drama inside the Bigg Boss 19 house continues to intense as Ashnoor Kaur and Abhishek Bajaj are caught in the eye of the storm. The two, who were really close with each other since the start of the season, have now been accused by housemates and fans of "faking their friendship" for the cameras. Now that they have come forward to defend and clear the air, it is contestant Nishant Malkani.

Ashnoor Kaur and Abhishek Bajaj Called Out for Fake Friendship

The viewers observed some tension lately between Abhishek and Ashnoor, thereby breeding speculation that their friendship was merely a tactic for attention. Videos of them arguing and making up went viral within minutes, with a small faction of fans convincing themselves that the two were pretending to be close buddies for TRPs.

Buzz started growing when housemates suggested that there was 'not much authenticity to the bond'. As per some contestants, the two are 'playing safe'; while few believed that at least one of them used the other under the pretext of being popular inside the house.

Nishant Malkani Comes to Their Defense

Addressing the growing chatter, Nishant Malkani, who has maintained a neutral stance in most house matters, finally spoke up during a live feed interaction. He said, "People are reading too much into their friendship. Ashnoor and Abhishek genuinely care for each other. Not everything on Bigg Boss is a strategy — sometimes, it's just real human connection."

This comment quickly took off among fans, with many offering praise for his frank approach and not indulging in pointless drama. Therefore, Nishant's clarification was a breath of fresh air to the supporters of Ashnoor and Abhishek, who have been simmering under the constant negative atmosphere.

Fans React Online

"Nishant's comments made their way onto the social media grapevine, and soon the global audience balanced discussions across social media," said a fanattic rant. Some jaded viewers still walk the tightrope of uncertainty, while others praised the duo for maintaining their composure amidst growing criticism. The fans said that friendship dynamics in a show like Bigg Boss are collaborative but are often misconstrued as the individuals in competition level each other.