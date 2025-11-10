- Home
A flashback video of Abhishek Bajaj with Ashnoor from a concert has emerged on the internet, causing Abhinoor fans to go crazy.
The new 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of Bigg Boss 19 has astonished viewers. In a surprise double eviction, Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri were ousted from the Salman Khan-hosted program, bringing their BB19 adventure to an end. Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, and Neelam Giri were in danger since they received the fewest votes.
Ex-caption Pranit More, who just returned to the program after recuperating from Dengue, was granted a unique ability to rescue one of the bottom three housemates from eviction, and he chose to save Ashnoor, leaving 'AbhiNoor' fans (as Abhishek and Ashnoor followers are affectionately known) distraught.
Ever since the shocking elimination, 'Unbeatable Abhishek Bajaj' has been trending on Twitter (now 'X') with fans calling Pranit 'dogla' and dubbing Bajaj's exit as 'unfair'. Meanwhile, a flashback video of Abhishek Bajaj with Ashnoor from a concert has emerged on the internet, causing Abhinoor fans to go crazy.
Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur's friendship was one of the most discussed topics on Bigg Boss 19. From supporting each other to their constant gupshups, Abhinoor remained inseparable throughout the show. Even after receiving repeated criticism for failing to play their own games, the two stayed by each other to the end.
So bajaj noor knew each other be4 BB & wre faking 4 77 days dat dey met in BB ,dats y never felt connected wid bajaj,I knew he's fake & he's nt brave enough to admit his martiage on NTV ,coward and fake
Proud to stan most real person #GauravKhanna𓃵pic.twitter.com/kodqC06Cc1
— Truesachinist (@NEHA_ECE) November 9, 2025
Ashnoor posted photos and videos from a live concert on her Instagram account. In one of the images, a man's hand was seen alongside hers, but his face was not visible.
Fans instantly became investigators, discovering one of Abhishek's previous Instagram pictures from the same performance, in which he was spotted wearing the same white T-shirt, implying that the two had been together.
Abhinoor fans react
The user captioned the clip that they shared on Twitter, "So bajaj noor knew each other be4 BB & wre faking 4 77 days dat dey met in BB ,dats y never felt connected wid bajaj,I knew he's fake & he's nt brave enough to admit his martiage on NTV ,coward and fake Proud to stan most real person #GauravKhanna𓃵"
The user blasted Bajaj for reportedly "faking" it with Ashnoor inside the BB19 home, claiming that they concealed the fact that they knew one other prior. Soon after, Abhinoor supporters flooded the comment section to defend the two, claiming that they had discussed it in one of the episodes where they met at a performance.
"I suppose you missed the episode where they mentioned they know each other from previously," one of the followers confirmed, while another Abhinoor fan said, "Stop with the bogus narrative. They revealed on the live broadcast that they met briefly at a performance months ago. Just a basic "hello hellox".