Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur's friendship was one of the most discussed topics on Bigg Boss 19. From supporting each other to their constant gupshups, Abhinoor remained inseparable throughout the show. Even after receiving repeated criticism for failing to play their own games, the two stayed by each other to the end.

So bajaj noor knew each other be4 BB & wre faking 4 77 days dat dey met in BB ,dats y never felt connected wid bajaj,I knew he's fake & he's nt brave enough to admit his martiage on NTV ,coward and fake

Proud to stan most real person #GauravKhanna𓃵pic.twitter.com/kodqC06Cc1 — Truesachinist (@NEHA_ECE) November 9, 2025

Ashnoor posted photos and videos from a live concert on her Instagram account. In one of the images, a man's hand was seen alongside hers, but his face was not visible.

Fans instantly became investigators, discovering one of Abhishek's previous Instagram pictures from the same performance, in which he was spotted wearing the same white T-shirt, implying that the two had been together.