Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan gives speak peak into house; Check PHOTOS
Bigg Boss 19 House Inside Photos: After a long wait, inside photos of Salman Khan's controversial TV show, Bigg Boss 19, are finally out! This year's house looks super luxurious and stylish. The show starts on August 24th
Inside Bigg Boss 19 House
The makers of Bigg Boss have revealed inside photos of the new season 19 house. The photos look classy. This time too, the makers have designed the house in a great way.
Bigg Boss 19 Kitchen Area
The kitchen area of Bigg Boss 19 house looks amazing. Everything from cooking utensils to gas stoves is available here. Contestants will be seen cooking and arguing here.
Bigg Boss 19 Living Area
The living area of Bigg Boss 19 has always been special. This is the place inside the house where contestants receive instructions and task updates from Bigg Boss.
Bigg Boss 19 Lawn Area
In Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 19, there is a lawn area for the contestants to talk amongst themselves or discuss things. Many times, contestants are seen having fun in this area.
Bigg Boss 19 Bedroom
The bedroom area of the grand Bigg Boss 19 house is also very classy. This is an area where contestants relax and sleep after a tiring day.
Bigg Boss 19 Bedroom Decor
The bedroom decor of Bigg Boss 19 is also worth seeing. From wooden floors to great interiors, everything is here. The bedroom also has large windows, from where you can see the outside view.
Bigg Boss 19 Gym
There will also be a gym for the contestants in the Bigg Boss 19 house. Here, the contestants will be able to maintain their health by working out. There are also many equipments in the gym.
Bigg Boss 19 Pool Area
There is also a swimming pool for the contestants in Bigg Boss 19. Every season there is a pool in the Bigg Boss house, where contestants are seen having fun. Pool side seating is also available.
Bigg Boss 19 Wash Area
Like the rest of the rooms in the Bigg Boss 19 house, the wash area has been decorated beautifully. This time, there are large mirrors and great lighting arrangements here.
Bigg Boss 19 Start Date
Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 19 is starting from August 24th. The grand premiere will be from 9 pm. In this, host Salman Khan will introduce all the contestants to the viewers.