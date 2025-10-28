- Home
Bigg Boss 19 continues to dominate TRP rankings and social media trends week after week. Since its August premiere on Colours TV, Salman Khan has offered a potent blend of drama, and entertainment, keeping viewers riveted to every episode.
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale Date
Bigg Boss 19 has been known for its unexpected character since its inception. The house has witnessed everything from heated debates and shifting alliances to emotional breakdowns and startling surprises, keeping viewers engaged from beginning to end.
The show's appeal stems in large part from its dynamic and varied selection of contestants. The season stars Amaal Malik, Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Abhishek Bajaj, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Shehbaz Badesha, Malti Chahar, and Mridul Tiwari.
Each member has contributed a distinct personality, gameplay, and flair to the program, adding layers to the continuing drama inside the Bigg Boss house. Bigg Boss 19 enters the tenth week after shocking double elimination. Bigg Boss 19 has entered its final phase, with only 4 weeks leftbefore the finale. Interestingly, in the ninth week, the producers startled fans by announcing a double elimination, with both Nehal Chudasama and Baseer Ali leaving the controversial reality program after garnering less votes than the other nominated participants.
Amidst all of this, the grand finale date of Bigg Boss Season 19 is making the rounds on social media.
🚨 Bigg Boss 19 GRAND FINALE is reportedly set for 7th Dec 2025, if there’s no extension. A 2-week extension is possible, with the channel still finalizing plans. A new wild card entry may join next month if the show is extended. #BBTak#BB19
— BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 25, 2025
According to several web rumours, Bigg Boss 19 is set to end in December 2025. While fans wait for confirmation, there is talk that the competition will be extended and potentially welcome a new wild card competitor before the finale.
According to a tweet by BBTak, the grand finale of Bigg Boss 19 is expected to take place on December 7, 2025. However, if the program obtains a two-week extension or adds a new contestant, the conclusion date may be moved back.
Currently, the official Bigg Boss 19 social media handles have not confirmed the finale schedule or the rumoured prolongation. Until the creators make an official statement, viewers will have to wait and see how long this dramatic and fascinating season lasts.