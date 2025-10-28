Image Credit : instagram

According to a tweet by BBTak, the grand finale of Bigg Boss 19 is expected to take place on December 7, 2025. However, if the program obtains a two-week extension or adds a new contestant, the conclusion date may be moved back.

Currently, the official Bigg Boss 19 social media handles have not confirmed the finale schedule or the rumoured prolongation. Until the creators make an official statement, viewers will have to wait and see how long this dramatic and fascinating season lasts.