Shehnaaz Gill defends her brother Shehbaz Badesha after trolls accused him of relying on her fame in Bigg Boss 19. The actress shuts down dependency claims

Shehnaaz Gill has come out thankfully for her brother Shehbaz Badesha who faced relentless trolling these days during Bigg Boss 19. Many contestants were saying online that he is dependent on his sister further igniting Shehnaaz to step out and speak up on that.

Bigg Boss 19: Shehnaaz Gill Slams Trolls

Against this criticism, Shehnaaz stated that she had told her brother just a day before he set foot in the Bigg Boss house about this. "I told Shehbaz to be prepared because people would say he’s living off my success," she said. She stressed that her brother has his individuality; their relationship does not exist based on assumptions made regarding the fame of one of them.

Shehnaaz went on to say that those, "who think Shehbaz is dependent on me don't know the sacrifices he made for me when I was starting out."

Trolls Call Him 'Behen Ka Khata Hai'

Shehbaz had faced comments during his stay in the House, such as "behen ka khata hai," meaning his entire recognition came from being the brother of a successful sister. The comments spread fast on social media with many users joining the outrage. Shehnaaz, nevertheless, rebutted this talk as being unkind, saying their togetherness is understood as dependence. "Everyone needs someone who stands by them. That doesn't make you a dependent; it makes you a human," she elaborated.

Shehbaz's Response to the Criticism

The comments about him were addressed as well by Shehbaz with great candor in the meeting, recalling that much of the fame afforded to him actually came from his sister, although his career was established due to own merit. "If it was only because of Shehnaaz, I wouldn't have struggled so much to reach here," he stated with conviction and faith in himself.

The incident shows how perception about celebrity families comes to be magnified by reality shows. For Shehnaaz and Shehbaz, it has become a reminder just how public opinion can shape personal narratives.