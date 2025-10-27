- Home
- Entertainment
- Bigg Boss 19’s Abhishek Bajaj’s Ex, Akanksha Jindal, Clarifies Truth About Their Separation - Read On
Bigg Boss 19’s Abhishek Bajaj’s Ex, Akanksha Jindal, Clarifies Truth About Their Separation - Read On
Akanksha Jindal, former wife of Bigg Boss 19 contestant Abhishek Bajaj, has clarified the timeline of their separation, revealing they parted ways in August 2023, correcting misconceptions that it happened years earlier.
Akanksha Jindal Sets the Record Straight
In a recent statement, Akanksha Jindal, the former wife of “Bigg Boss 19” contestant Abhishek Bajaj, cleared up confusion about their separation. Contrary to rumors suggesting they split six years ago, Akanksha revealed the couple went their separate ways on 18th August 2023.
Speaking Out on Social Media
Addressing misconceptions online, she wrote, “For those saying I ‘came after six years’ – please, get your facts right. We parted ways on 18th August 2023. You asked for the truth, I gave it. Now suddenly I’m the problem? If only you knew the full story, you wouldn’t mock… you’d understand. Truth doesn’t shake the innocent — only the guilty feel threatened.”
Salman Khan’s Hint on Weekend Ka Vaar
Her statement comes shortly after the latest “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode, where host Salman Khan hinted to Abhishek in front of all housemates that his ex-wife might be speaking about him outside. This led to discussions and curiosity among fans about the real timeline of their relationship.
Bigg Boss 19 Update
The recent episode also saw a dramatic double elimination, with Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama leaving the show. Contestants still in the race include Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, and Neelam Giri.