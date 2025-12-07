Director Rahul Ravindran has finally responded to the comparisons between The Girlfriend and Arjun Reddy after the film’s teaser sparked online debate. He clarified that the upcoming Rashmika Mandanna-starrer has a completely different emotional core

People have been making comparisons of the Rashmika Mandanna's The Girlfriend to the cult classic Arjun Reddy since the teaser came out. The mood, visuals, and a raw tone used in the film, caused a stir and invoked conversations of similarities. These comparisons have even reached director Rahul Ravindran whose feature film The Girlfriend is being subjected to speculation.

Rahul Ravindran Breaks Silence On The Girlfriend Comparisons

Rahul Ravindran opened the gates in his twitter account stating that judging the film by a few glimpses of it, saying that it is from the template of Arjun Reddy is an unfair interpretation.

Ravindran mentions, "The Girlfriend is going to be extremely high on its female narrative." Featuring one of Rashmika Mandanna's fiercest performances, the film focuses mostly on the psychological and emotional struggles of its main character.

A fan asked ‘’What was the thought behind giving @iamrashmika, this particular look in the climax ? Why the colors on her face and clothes ? It was very powerful imagery but knowing you, is there a connection to Arjun Reddy or a diff movie ?'

Rahul stated, "No buddy, it had nothing to do with any other movie. Vikram uses these colors/paints to shun and belittle her. She has learnt to accept it now. She understands that it is a part of her now. That acceptance makes her stronger, invincible even. And for someone who started as an inexpressive introvert... she now doesn't think twice about standing in front of the whole college in all her glory... with these colors on her. That is what it has meant to signify. Hence the choice. A visual representation of 'mari neeku leni siggu naakendhuku ra yedava!'

Rashmika Mandanna's Transformative Performance

The director has credited Rashmika with what he thinks is one of the defining performances in her career. He argues that it is her emotional range and, he terms, undoubting commitment to the character that make The Girlfriend stand apart from any other comparables into being existing.