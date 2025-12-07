Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19 finale is just hours away, and new updates are emerging. The latest reveals the star-studded guest list, giving fans a glimpse of which celebrities will attend the grand event.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 19 is set to be one of the biggest television events of the year. Hosted by Salman Khan, the reality show will reach its climax on December 7. Ahead of the finale, several exciting updates have emerged, including the much-anticipated guest list. This year, the finale will feature a star-studded line-up from Bollywood and TV, along with a touch of Bhojpuri entertainment. Promo videos hint at explosive performances, raising expectations among fans.

Bigg Boss 19 Finale Guest List

Bigg Boss 19 premiered on August 24 with 18 contestants and ran for over three months, filled with drama, fights, and heated arguments. After weeks of competition, the top five finalists have been finalized: Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, Amaal Malik, and Tanya Mittal. The finale night promises to be vibrant, colorful, and full of entertainment.

The celebrity guest list includes Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra, hosts of MTV Splitsvilla X6, who will promote their upcoming show during the finale. Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday will join Salman Khan to promote their romantic drama Tu Meri Main Tera, releasing on December 25. Adding regional charm, Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh, popularly known as ‘Powerstar,’ will also grace the stage.

Where and When to Watch the Bigg Boss 19 Finale

The finale will be packed with performances and surprises. Fans can watch it on Sunday at 9 PM on OTT platform Jio Hotstar and at 10:30 PM on Colors TV. Promos show Gaurav Khanna and Mridul Tiwari dancing to the title song of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, while Tanya Mittal and Pranit More are seen performing. Other contestants like Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur will also showcase powerful performances, ensuring a thrilling end to the season.