Director Priyadarshan has wrapped up the shooting for the upcoming film 'Haiwaan', starring Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar. The film reunites the popular duo after 17 years and is produced by KVN Productions. Sayami Kher also has a key role.

The makers of Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar starrer 'Haiwaan' have wrapped up the shooting of the film on Sunday. The movie is directed by Priyadarshan. Taking to his Instagram handle, director Priyadarshan shared the photos from the shooting wrap-up celebration featuring actor Saif Ali Khan and the film's crew. In one of the pictures, Saif Ali Khan was seen cutting a cake, while in another, the actor was seen posing with Priyadarshan for a group photo.

Production and Wrap Celebration

'Haiwaan' is produced by KVN Productions in association with Thespian Films, and jointly produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn. Thespian Films shared the glimpses of the celebration on their Instagram handle on Sunday. They wrote, "It's a wrap of our film 'Haiwaan' !Our hearts are full today with love, gratitude and pride! See you soon at the Theaters!"

Saif-Akshay's On-Screen Reunion

Akshay and Saif, who have previously worked together on films such as 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari', 'Yeh Dillagi', and 'Aarzoo', will be seen sharing the screen space after 17 long years. They were last seen together in Vijay Krishna Acharya's directorial 'Tashan', which came out in 2008.

Cast and Release Window

Actress Sayami Kher will also be playing the key role in the film. The makers have been eyeing the theatrical release in 2026.