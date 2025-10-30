Image Credit : Social Media

Ex-couple Abhishek Bajaj and Akanksha Jindal's retro romance video has received a lot of attention online. Sharing the clip on Twitter, the user captioned it, "#AshnoorKaur kahi yeh dekhke sadme me na chali jayey......... #AbhisekhBajaj Romantic Moment With His Ex-wife #BiggBoss19 #BB19 #Abhinoor".

Reacting to the video, one of the users joked, "Ye episode telecast on WKV..maja aa jayega". Meanwhile, another user replied, "Ashnoor and Abhishek are just friends..but Ashnoor is jealous all the time if someone talks to Abhishek🤡😂". "@ashnoorkaur03 nibbi ye dekh k pagal hojaigi," one of the comments read.