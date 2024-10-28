Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan talks about his jail experience and more

Salman Khan made a surprising confession about his jail experiences on the Bigg Boss stage during a discussion about a conflict between contestants Rajat Dalal and Shahzaada Dhami.

Salman Khan has been in the news for a long time. After the brutal murder of his father, Siddique, the actor is living in fear and is mentally broken. Despite this, he is regularly seen in Bigg Boss.

Many topics are discussed on the stage of Bigg Boss, which make headlines. This time, Salman commented about jail on the Bigg Boss stage.

There's an ongoing issue between Rajat Dalal and Shahzaada Dhami in the Bigg Boss house. Rajat was heard saying he doesn't want to escalate the fight but can make someone apologize.

Hearing this, Salman says, 'You're good. You want everyone to apologize.' Then Rajat says he didn't use any contacts to threaten Shehzada, but Shehzada did.

Then Salman asks, 'Have you ever been to jail?' Rajat replies, 'Yes, several times, but for a short period.'

Salman replies, 'I've been there many times, but for much longer. This is the Bigg Boss house. I know what happens here, and I know what happens there. I understand the difference. So stop making these threats.' This is how Salman Khan confessed about his jail time in front of everyone.

After his father's death, Salman has increased his security. He has 60 to 70 security personnel in three shifts.

He also spent 2 crore rupees on a bulletproof car. Salman Khan is constantly in the news for all these reasons. He is set to appear in a cameo role in the upcoming film Singham Returns.

