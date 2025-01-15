Bigg Boss 18: Namrata Shirodkar urges fans to vote for Shilpa Shirodkar amid her finale race

Bigg Boss 18’s finale week sees Shilpa Shirodkar supported by her sister Namrata and niece Sitara, as they urge fans to vote for her amid intense competition.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 15, 2025, 8:35 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 15, 2025, 8:35 AM IST

Bigg Boss 18 has reached its fifteenth week, and fans are eagerly awaiting the winner. With intense competition, major fights between contestants like Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, Rajat Dalal, and Vivian Dsena have kept the show engaging. Seven finalists remain, with Shilpa Shirodkar being one of them.

 

article_image2

Namrata Shirodkar, Shilpa’s sister, has shown immense support for her in the final week of Bigg Boss 18. On Instagram, Namrata shared a heartfelt post urging her followers to vote for Shilpa, including the caption “Vote to Save” and the voting link. She also tagged Shilpa with three heart emojis, demonstrating her love and support.

 

article_image3

Namrata Shirodkar

Sitara Ghattamaneni, Mahesh Babu and Namrata’s daughter, also joined the effort to rally support for her aunt, Shilpa. She posted on her Instagram stories urging fans to vote for Shilpa Shirodkar. Fans are now wondering if Mahesh Babu, too, will publicly show his support for Shilpa in this crucial phase of the competition.

 

article_image4

Shilpa Shirodkar’s journey on Bigg Boss 18 has been full of challenges and emotional moments. Despite close relationships with Karan Veer Mehra and Vivian Dsena, tension arose when Shilpa divided her time between the two, which caused a rift. Despite her attempts to apologize, Vivian remained distant, complicating her journey on the show.

