Bigg Boss 18: Kashish Kapoor slams show for framing her in Avinash Mishra Drama; Read on

Kashish Kapoor, eliminated just before Bigg Boss 18's finale, expressed her dissatisfaction with how the Avinash Mishra flirting controversy was handled, feeling unfairly portrayed as the villain.

Kashish Kapoor’s journey on Bigg Boss 18 came to an end on Sunday, just two weeks before the grand finale. One of the most talked-about moments during her time on the show was her intense argument with co-contestant Avinash Mishra, where she accused him of being a "womaniser." This sparked a heated debate among fans.

In an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, Kashish shared her thoughts on the controversy. She expressed that the way the situation was handled, particularly by host Salman Khan, was unfair. Kashish felt that she was unjustly portrayed as the villain to make Avinash appear more favorable.

While Kashish did not outright claim Salman was biased, she made it clear she disagreed with his perspective on the issue. She explained that, although she respected Salman, she didn’t agree with his criticism of her actions and felt the situation could have been addressed differently on national television.

During the altercation with Avinash, Kashish had reacted to his flirtatious comments by calling him a "womaniser." However, Salman showed clips proving she had started the flirting, leading to further tension. Eventually, Kashish apologized for her tone and behavior, acknowledging her mistakes and clearing the air with Salman.

