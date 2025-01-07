Bigg Boss 18: Kashish Kapoor slams show for framing her in Avinash Mishra Drama; Read on

Kashish Kapoor, eliminated just before Bigg Boss 18's finale, expressed her dissatisfaction with how the Avinash Mishra flirting controversy was handled, feeling unfairly portrayed as the villain.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 7, 2025, 10:42 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 7, 2025, 10:42 AM IST

Kashish Kapoor’s journey on Bigg Boss 18 came to an end on Sunday, just two weeks before the grand finale. One of the most talked-about moments during her time on the show was her intense argument with co-contestant Avinash Mishra, where she accused him of being a "womaniser." This sparked a heated debate among fans.

article_image2

In an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, Kashish shared her thoughts on the controversy. She expressed that the way the situation was handled, particularly by host Salman Khan, was unfair. Kashish felt that she was unjustly portrayed as the villain to make Avinash appear more favorable.

article_image3

While Kashish did not outright claim Salman was biased, she made it clear she disagreed with his perspective on the issue. She explained that, although she respected Salman, she didn’t agree with his criticism of her actions and felt the situation could have been addressed differently on national television.

 

article_image4

During the altercation with Avinash, Kashish had reacted to his flirtatious comments by calling him a "womaniser." However, Salman showed clips proving she had started the flirting, leading to further tension. Eventually, Kashish apologized for her tone and behavior, acknowledging her mistakes and clearing the air with Salman.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Pushpa 2 stampede case: Allu Arjun visits injured 8-year-old boy at Hyderabad hospital (WATCH) vkp

Pushpa 2 stampede case: Allu Arjun visits injured 8-year-old boy at Hyderabad hospital (WATCH)

Did Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan visit Mecca-Madina? Here's the truth behind viral images NTI

Did Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan visit Mecca-Madina? Here's the truth behind viral images

Fatima Sana Shaikh: Love, law to octane-drama; actress set to shine this year; Read on ATG

Fatima Sana Shaikh: Love, law to high octane-drama; actress set to shine this year; Read on

Azaad Trailer OUT: Ajay Devgn's period action thriller to release on THIS date; Check out NTI

Azaad Trailer OUT: Ajay Devgn's period action thriller to release on THIS date; Check out

Pataal Lok Season 2 trailer OUT: Jaideep Ahlawat starrer to release on THIS date [WATCH] ATG

Pataal Lok Season 2 trailer OUT: Jaideep Ahlawat starrer to release on THIS date [WATCH]

Recent Stories

Pushpa 2 stampede case: Allu Arjun visits injured 8-year-old boy at Hyderabad hospital (WATCH) vkp

Pushpa 2 stampede case: Allu Arjun visits injured 8-year-old boy at Hyderabad hospital (WATCH)

HMPV in India: 2 more suspected cases detected in Nagpur, Centre asks states to increase surveillance shk

HMPV in India: 2 more suspected cases detected in Nagpur, Centre asks states to increase surveillance

Union Budget 2025: Share your inputs directly with finance ministry through THIS govt website AJR

Union Budget 2025: Share your inputs directly with finance ministry through THIS govt website

OnePlus Nord CE3 Lite available now at an unbeatable discount on Flipkart check details gcw

OnePlus Nord CE3 Lite 5G available now at an UNBEATABLE DISCOUNT on Flipkart | Check details

Nepal man tracks wife's 'lover' for 3 months, stabs him in Delhi; Returns to check if he's dead, gets arrested vkp

Nepal man tracks wife's 'lover' for 3 months, stabs him in Delhi; Returns to check if he's dead, gets arrested

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon