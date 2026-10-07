Goa CM Pramod Sawant inaugurated the 57th International Film Festival of India, welcoming global filmmakers. The event, themed 'Stories Without Borders,' runs from November 20 to 28, featuring 159 films from 86 countries.

Goa CM Welcomes Global Talent to 57th IFFI

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 20 (ANI): Goa CM Pramod Sawant on Friday welcomed filmmakers, producers and actors from across the world as the 57th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) opened in Goa. The Chief Minister attended the opening ceremony and greeted guests on the red carpet, expressing hope that they would enjoy the nine-day festival.

Speaking to media at the opening ceremony, Sawant welcomed the film personalities who have arrived in Goa to be part of the festival. “I extend a very warm welcome to all the filmmakers, producers, and actors from across the globe who have arrived here for the 57th International Film Festival,” he said. The Chief Minister also spoke about the preparations made for this year’s festival and said he hoped visitors would have a good experience in Goa. “I believe they will thoroughly enjoy the International Film Festival in the state of Goa over the next nine days. As is the case every year, preparations in Goa have been even more extensive this time around…,” he added.

The 57th edition of IFFI began on November 20 and will continue until November 28. This year’s theme is ‘Stories Without Borders’. The festival will screen 159 films from 86 countries, selected from around 1,400 submissions. Polish filmmaker Paweł Pawlikowski’s ‘Fatherland’ will open the festival. The Indian Panorama section will feature several Indian films, including Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Dhurandhar’, Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1’ and Chiranjeevi’s ‘Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu’. IFFI is among India’s major film festivals and brings together filmmakers, actors and other members of the film industry from India and abroad. (ANI)