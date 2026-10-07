Sooraj Barjatya explains that his film Yeh Prem Mol Liya is inspired by a Rajasthani wedding vow. Himesh Reshammiya coined the title. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, arriving in theaters on November 27, 2026.

Sooraj Barjatya Reveals The Story Behind Yeh Prem Mol Liya Title

Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya has shared the story behind the title of his upcoming film ‘Yeh Prem Mol Liya’, revealing that music composer Himesh Reshammiya came up with the name after the two discussed the central idea of the film. While speaking to ANI, Barjatya said the film’s story is based on an old wedding tradition in which a groom makes a promise to protect the bride’s family when he arrives at her home with the wedding procession.

Explaining the tradition, the filmmaker, while speaking to ANI, said, “The film Yeh Prem Mol Liya is based on a traditional vow that a groom takes when he arrives with the wedding procession to marry the bride. When he reaches the bride’s home, he touches the toran (a ceremonial doorway decoration) with his sword. This is a tradition followed in Rajasthan and in some parts of Madhya Pradesh.” He further explained that the promise forms the basis of the film’s story.

Recalling how the title came about, Barjatya said he initially had an idea in mind but had not finalised a name for the film. “The vow he takes is that, from this day onwards, he will take responsibility for protecting this household. The story is based on this promise, this commitment. When Himesh ji (Himesh Reshammiya) asked me what the title song and the title of the film should be, I told him that I didn’t have a title yet, but I had a visual in mind. I told him that the central idea was a vachan (a solemn promise). He suggested making the word ‘vachan’ more musical. So I said, ‘If we were to put it this way, maine mol liya ye vachan’ (I have willingly embraced this promise). That’s when he came up with the title Yeh Prem Mol Liya.”

“So, the credit for coming up with the title goes to him. Some people told me that audiences might not understand what the title means. But both of us were confident about the imagery behind it. Once the title song comes out, whether people understand the literal meaning or not, they will connect with its emotion and be swept away by it.”

The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in the lead roles. The supporting cast includes Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Saumya Tandon, Swanand Kirkire, Shruti Seth, Shaad Randhawa, Girish Kulkarni and Rajesh Kumar. Music is also playing an important role in the film, with its song ‘Jhumka Patola’ crossing one million views. The music has been composed by Himesh Reshammiya. Directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya, ‘Yeh Prem Mol Liya’ is produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on November 27, 2026.