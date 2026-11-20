Taylor Swift has been honored with the International Artist of the Year Award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2026, recognizing her significant global influence on music, songwriting, and live entertainment.

Taylor Swift Named International Artist of the Year at DPIFF Awards 2026

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Taylor Swift has been named the recipient of the International Artist of the Year Award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) 2026. The festival announced the news through its official Instagram handle, saying the award recognises Swift’s work in music, songwriting and live entertainment, along with her influence across the world. Sharing the announcement, the festival wrote, “Proudly honours Taylor Swift with the prestigious International Artist of the Year Award, recognising her extraordinary musical artistry, global cultural influence and remarkable contributions to contemporary music, song writing and live entertainment.” The post further congratulated the singer, saying, “Heartiest congratulations to Taylor Swift on this distinguished honour and exceptional achievements that continue to inspire audiences across the world!” Take a look https://www.instagram.com/p/Df9Nj2mGfu8/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&cnvx=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==&avpt=MzRlODBiNWFlZA== Soon after the announcement, several Indian fans took to their social media handle to share their reactions. While some appeared surprised by the choice, others questioned whether the announcement had actually come from the festival’s official account. One user wrote, “First in my bloodline to read dadasaheb phalke and taylor swift in the same sentence.” Another fan commented, “I had to check it thrice to make sure it’s an actual official account.” Apart from Taylor Swift, several international names, including Michael B. Jordan, Paul Thomas Anderson, Jessie Buckley and James Cameron, have also been named as recipients of the award. Among the Indian names on the list are Akshaye Khanna, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shefali Shah, Vinay Pathak, Aryan Khan, Huma Qureshi and Vinay Kumar Singh. (ANI)