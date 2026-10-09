Bigg Boss 20: Kamya Punjabi questions ScoutOP and Love Gill’s viral closeness as his girlfriend Kaashvi Hiranandani responds to speculation surrounding their bond.

The video of ScoutOP taking with Yund DSA about Love Gill in Bigg Boss 20 has created quite a stir on the internet. Kamya Punjabi, an actress, questions their physical closeness. The issue has surfaced amid rumors regarding their relationship, especially considering the fact that ScoutOP have admitted feeling possessive of Love. His girlfriend Kaashvi Hiranandani has also expressed her opinions on the matter.

Kamya Punjabi Raises Question about ScoutOP and Love Gill's Relation

Reacting to the video, where ScoutOP is seen touching Love Gill with his feet, Kamya has pointed out the difference between their previous brother-sister relationship and the current physical proximity.

She asked whether their actions were simply for fun or whether they were crossing the boundary lines. She has emphasized the importance of respecting the boundary lines even when they are on the show.

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Moreover, the video has faced some criticism from social media users, who have raised questions regarding their relationship.

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Reaction From Kaashvi Hiranandani After ScoutOP’s Growing Equation With Love

Amongst the ongoing conversations, Kaashvi Hiranandani, who is dating ScoutOP, reacted on the matter during her livestream. She stated that she was fine and preferred to manage her relationship in private.

Kaashvi pointed out that there is a difference between what goes on in the Bigg Boss 20 house and how people interpret the situations. Moreover, she stated her wish to see Scout prospering, as she appreciated the efforts he had made in coming to the show.

After Kamya’s comments and Kaashvi’s reaction, the relarionship of ScoutOP and Love Gill has become one more topic amongst the viewers of Bigg Boss 20.

Bigg Boss 20 is hosted by Salman Khan on Colors TV at 10:30pm and streaming online on Jio Hotstar at 9pm.