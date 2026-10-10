Aamrapali Dubey’s sister Aanchal criticises Gullu and Mahhi Vij over body-shaming remarks after his Motu Patlu comparison sparks controversy outside the house.

The recent episode of Bigg Boss 20 is causing yet another controversy owing to Gullu's statement on Bhojpuri actress Aamrapali Dubey during a task, which led to criticism from her family. The dispute among the contestants got more serious when Gullu called Aamrapali and Love Gill as Motu Patlu.

Gullu’s comment has now brought a reaction from Aamrapali’s sister, Aanchal, where she questioned about the relevance of using body shaming as part of the fight on national television.

Aamrapali Dubey's Sister Challenges Body Shaming Comments

Reacting to the latest controversy, Aanchal criticized Gullu and Mahhi Vij for making those statements regarding her sister. She maintained that a person’s appearance should never be used as a subject of jokes even in a quarrel.

She further questioned the need for making such remarks when contestants have the option to confront each other through actions and arguments.

Reaction From Aamrapali's Team To The Controversy

Reaction was also observed from the side of Aamrapali’s team in respect of this issue when she drew a line of difference between previous discussions regarding cartoon characters and the current discussion on Motu Patlu in the context. They were doubtful whether the current comments would carry same significance. They were termed as body-shaming comments on Aamrapali and Love.

Who Is Aamrapali Dubey?

Aamrapali Dubey is a popular actress of the Bhojpuri film industry, famous for her acting skills and dance performances. Her sister came to the support of her professional performance, stating that her work is much more important than any personal comment on her physique.

Bigg Boss 20 is hosted by Salman Khan on Colors TV at 10:30pm and streaming online on Jio Hotstar at 9pm.