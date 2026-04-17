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Bhooth Bangla to Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar’s Most Expensive Films and Box Office Verdict
Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla is grabbing attention with its ₹120 crore budget, but it’s far from his costliest film. Here’s a look at his six biggest-budget movies and their box office performance.
1. 2.0 (Tamil Pan-India Film)
Director S. Shankar released this film on 29 November 2018. The movie had a massive budget of around ₹570 crore. It earned about ₹407 crore in India and over ₹690 crore worldwide, making it a superhit. The star cast included Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, and Amy Jackson.
2. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (Hindi Film)
Director Ali Abbas Zafar's action film hit theatres on 10 April 2024. Made with a huge budget of about ₹350 crore, the film only managed to collect around ₹65 crore in India. Its worldwide collection was about ₹110 crore, and the box office declared it a flop. The film starred Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F., and Prithviraj Sukumaran.
3. Samrat Prithviraj (Hindi Film)
This historical drama, directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, was released on 3 June 2022. The film was made on a grand budget of approximately ₹300 crore. However, it earned only about ₹68 crore in India and ₹90 crore worldwide, leading to a 'disaster' verdict at the box office. The cast included Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar, Sonu Sood, Sanjay Dutt, and Manav Vij.
5. Sooryavanshi (Hindi Cop Drama Film)
Rohit Shetty directed this superhit cop drama, which released on 5 November 2021. Made on a budget of about ₹160 crore, the film was a huge success. It collected around ₹196 crore in India and ₹294 crore worldwide. The main cast featured Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, and Jackie Shroff.
4. Housefull 5 (Hindi Film)
Director Tarun Mansukhani is helming this project, set for a 6 June 2025 release. The film's budget is around ₹225 crore. The film's India collections are listed as approximately ₹183.38 crore, with a worldwide total of about ₹288.67 crore, and an 'Average' box office verdict. The star-studded cast includes Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonam Bajwa, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Panday, and Chitrangada Singh.
6. Ram Setu
Director Abhishek Sharma's film 'Ram Setu' hit the screens on 25 October 2022. The movie was produced with a budget of approximately ₹150 crore. However, it was declared a flop after earning only about ₹71 crore in India and ₹92 crore worldwide. The film starred Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Satyadev Kancharana.
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