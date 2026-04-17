This historical drama, directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, was released on 3 June 2022. The film was made on a grand budget of approximately ₹300 crore. However, it earned only about ₹68 crore in India and ₹90 crore worldwide, leading to a 'disaster' verdict at the box office. The cast included Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar, Sonu Sood, Sanjay Dutt, and Manav Vij.