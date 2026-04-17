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Bhooth Bangla Day 1 Advance Booking Boom: Paid Preview Earnings Revealed; Check Here
Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bhooth Bangla’ has hit theatres with mixed reviews from critics. Now, all eyes are on its advance bookings as fans eagerly check how many tickets were sold for day one.
How many advance tickets were sold for 'Bhooth Bangla' on day one?
According to a report by trade tracking website sacnilk.com, a total of 129,690 advance tickets for 'Bhooth Bangla' were sold for the first day. The report also states that these ticket sales are for its 2D version across 12,784 shows running nationwide.
How much did 'Bhooth Bangla' earn from day one advance bookings?
According to the same report, 'Bhooth Bangla' collected approximately ₹3.32 crore from first-day advance bookings. The average ticket price was ₹213. These earnings figures exclude blocked seats. If blocked seats are included, the collection rises to ₹6.8 crore.
How much did 'Bhooth Bangla' earn from paid previews?
Before its official release on April 17, 2026, paid previews of the film were held from 9 PM on April 16, 2026. According to reports, the film collected an estimated ₹2.75 crore to ₹3 crore from these preview shows.
How many tickets were sold for 'Bhooth Bangla' paid previews?
According to a Pinkvilla report, over 40,000 tickets for the Priyadarshan-directed 'Bhooth Bangla' were sold for paid previews in top national cinema chains PVR Inox and Cinepolis alone. It is believed that the film earned significantly due to these massive ticket sales.
What could be the Day 1 collection for Bhooth Bangla?
According to trade reports, 'Bhooth Bangla' could open with double-digit figures on its first day, Friday (April 17, 2026). The first-day earnings are estimated to be between ₹12 crore and ₹16 crore, which could reach around ₹20 crore after adding the collection from paid previews.
Bhooth Bangla Budget And Star Cast
Besides Akshay Kumar, 'Bhooth Bangla' also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Mithila Palkar, Rajesh Sharma, Zakir Hussain, Jisshu Sengupta, and the late Asrani. Akshay Kumar has co-produced the film with Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film's budget is reported to be around ₹120 crore.
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