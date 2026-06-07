Celebrity Trolling: Why Women in the Spotlight Are Constantly Targeted?
This article explores how people often view successful women, especially celebrities, with suspicion. Actresses have spoken out about the pain of having their hard work and achievements unfairly linked to the 'casting couch'.
If a woman achieves something...
Extraordinary talent
Anushree's painful words
If a woman buys a house...
Beauty of bold scenes
Now, Sonu Shreenivasa Gowda, who is famous for her bold scenes and revealing outfits, has said the same thing. The moment you say Sonu Gowda, youngsters get excited. She became famous by making bold videos without any fear.
Inside Shah Rukh Khan's Luxurious Dubai Villa Jannat Worth THIS Whopping Amount
Sonu Gowda's different kind of talent!
Would it have taken this many years if I slept around?
Recently, Sonu spoke on her YouTube channel about buying a new car. She hit back at trolls, saying, 'If I was the type to sleep around, would I have to wait this many years to buy a car? There should be a limit. They just talk about Oyo rooms and beds'.
Kangana Ranaut Slams 'Sexualised' Perception of Nurses in Society
Many actresses have said the same thing
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