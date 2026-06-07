Actors Smita Tambe, Girija Oak and Esha Dey discussed their roles as nurses in the upcoming film 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata'. They elaborated on their characters' distinct personalities and shared their admiration for lead star Kangana Ranaut.

Actors Smita Tambe, Girija Oak and Esha Dey opened up about their roles as nurses in the upcoming film 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata', highlighting the layered portrayal of healthcare workers and reflecting on their experience working alongside lead actor Kangana Ranaut.

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They also spoke about sharing the screen with lead star Kangana Ranaut, adding how they were inspired by Kangana's dedicated approach towards her work.

Layered Portrayal of Nurses

Speaking to ANI in an exclusive interview, Smita Tambe said that each character in the film represents a distinct personality within the nursing profession. "Our characters are nurses of different natures. They have very different and interesting personalities. I am straight and stubborn. I am focused on my job," she said.

Girija Oak added that the film portrays ordinary people who play a crucial role in extraordinary circumstances. "We are representing those people who are a part of our daily lives; however, they have contributed toward a major cause. I am a little mischievous. It is my nature to lighten up every situation. Her name is Sheetal. We all face incidents with our personalities," she explained.

On the other hand, Esha Dey spoke about her character's personal struggles, saying it reflects the challenges faced by working women. "The film shows different challenges that the nurses go through. One of them is the personal life challenge that my character faces. She lives alone in Mumbai. After the incident, everyone goes to their families but Babita goes to an empty house. All of them are nurses," she said.

Praise for Kangana Ranaut

Praising Kangana Ranaut, Smita Tambe recalled her previous collaboration with the actor in 'Panga' and hailed her professionalism and versatility. "I worked with her on 'Panga'. I have seen two different forms of her. She has always been so professional. I have always been a fan of hers. She is that kind of actress. Who is a heroine? She can do many roles. But the choices she makes in films. The courage, the straightforwardness. I would like to take that all my life," she said.

Actors Girija Oak and Esha Dey also praised Kangana's on-set presence, noting that she brought authenticity and emotional depth to her role. "She brings the vulnerability in the character. She is a very original person. In today's world. It's difficult to be original because everyone follows a trend," they said.

About 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata'

The trailer of the Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' was unveiled earlier this week, offering a powerful and emotionally charged glimpse into a story inspired by true events.

The film traces the journey of ordinary individuals who displayed extraordinary courage to save more than 400 lives in the face of unimaginable terror.

Headlined by Kangana, the film shifts the spotlight from celebrated heroes to nurses and ward boys who emerged as silent saviours during one of India's darkest chapters.

Inspired by real-life incidents, the film highlights the indispensable role played by healthcare workers and support staff, underscoring how the system would struggle to function without their selfless service and dedication.

The film is presented by Dr Jayantilal Gada's PEN Studios and produced by PEN Studios, Manikarnika Films and Paramhans Creations in association with Eunoia Films LLP and Floating Rocks Entertainment Pvt Ltd.